BYD surpasses Tesla as world's leading electric vehicle seller
(MENAFN) Chinese automaker BYD claimed the top spot in global electric vehicle sales for 2025, overtaking American rival Tesla.
BYD sold 2.26 million fully electric cars last year, representing a 28% increase compared with 2024, according to company statements. Tesla, by contrast, delivered 1.64 million vehicles in the same period, roughly in line with its forecast of 1.6 million.
This marks Tesla’s second consecutive annual decline, with deliveries down 8.6% from 2024.
Fourth-quarter deliveries fell nearly 16% compared with the same period the previous year, when the company recorded 495,570 vehicles. Overall production for 2025 dropped 6.7% to 1.65 million vehicles.
Tesla’s early 2025 share performance suffered due to growing competition from Chinese EV makers and reputational challenges linked to Elon Musk’s controversial political statements.
