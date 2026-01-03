403
Fire Claims Lives in Swiss Ski Resort Town of Crans-Montana
(MENAFN) A devastating New Year's Eve blaze at a bar in the Swiss alpine resort of Crans-Montana has killed several dozen people and left approximately 100 others wounded, officials confirmed Thursday, with international visitors potentially among the victims.
Frederic Gisler, police commander for the canton of Valais, revealed at a joint news conference that the fire had resulted in "several dozen" fatalities, with scores more suffering injuries.
State Council President Mathias Reynard reported that roughly 100 individuals sustained injuries, the majority described as "seriously injured," and have been transported to multiple medical facilities. He noted that Valais hospitals have reached maximum capacity, forcing authorities to transfer several patients to facilities beyond the canton's borders, particularly to university medical centers.
A massive emergency mobilization deployed 10 helicopters and summoned 150 first responders to the scene. Officials cautioned the public to exercise care to prevent further overwhelming hospital resources. The Valais Hospital is coordinating with medical centers nationwide to treat the wounded, they confirmed.
Authorities indicated it would be premature to release more specific figures or publicly name victims, stating no definitive death count would be disclosed at this time.
The fire's origin remains undetermined. Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud acknowledged it was too soon to reach conclusions but clarified that there was "primarily no explosion," contradicting earlier inaccurate reports suggesting a blast occurred.
She firmly emphasized that at no stage did investigators consider this a terrorist incident.
Pilloud announced that an inquiry into what sparked the fire has commenced, with assistance from the Zurich Forensic Institute. She added that procedures to identify the deceased are also in progress.
Officials called for restraint and cautioned against conjecture regarding the fire's cause, requesting respect for victims' families.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin mourned the tragedy, stating: "What should have been a moment of joy turned into a tragedy on New Year's Day in Crans-Montana, a time of mourning that has affected the entire country and far beyond."
In a message posted to X, the US social media platform, he underscored that the Federal Council received news of this "terrible tragedy with deep sorrow," offering condolences to bereaved families and the injured.
Italy: Around 40 people died
While Swiss officials have refrained from providing exact casualty numbers, Italy's Foreign Ministry disclosed Thursday that approximately 40 people perished.
"According to information provided by the Valais Cantonal Police, approximately 40 people have died and 100 have been injured in the non-arson fire that broke out at the Constellation bar last night in Crans-Montana," the ministry stated.
It noted that victims cannot be identified due to extensive burn injuries and confirmed that a family assistance center has been established at the Regent conference center in Crans-Montana.
