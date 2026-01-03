403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN says Israel’s deregistration of NGOs threatens Gaza aid efforts
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday warned that Israel’s recent deregistration measures targeting international charities risk disrupting crucial humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, as harsh winter conditions compound the suffering of hundreds of thousands of residents.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said aid workers continue to assist vulnerable families living in tents damaged by rain, wind, and seawater or in war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse. Despite distributing thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins since the October ceasefire, OCHA estimated that over one million people—roughly half of Gaza’s population—still urgently need shelter assistance.
OCHA stressed that international NGOs are “humanitarian lifelines” in Gaza, delivering the majority of health, nutrition, and water and sanitation services, and sustaining large parts of the health system through life-saving operations.
Over 50 international NGOs warned that Israel’s deregistration measures would “impede critical humanitarian action” across the occupied Palestinian territories. According to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), 37 NGOs were notified on Dec. 30 that their registrations would expire on Dec. 31, 2025, after which a 60-day grace period would follow, potentially forcing them to halt operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to keep Gaza’s crossings largely closed, blocking mobile homes and reconstruction materials and worsening conditions for more than two million residents.
In the West Bank, OCHA reported ongoing demolition of 25 buildings in Nur Shams refugee camp, displacing roughly 70 families. UNRWA has supported over 1,600 displaced families from Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams camps, covering three months of rental costs during the cold winter period.
The UN called for urgent measures to ensure NGOs can continue providing essential services amid the escalating humanitarian crisis.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said aid workers continue to assist vulnerable families living in tents damaged by rain, wind, and seawater or in war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse. Despite distributing thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins since the October ceasefire, OCHA estimated that over one million people—roughly half of Gaza’s population—still urgently need shelter assistance.
OCHA stressed that international NGOs are “humanitarian lifelines” in Gaza, delivering the majority of health, nutrition, and water and sanitation services, and sustaining large parts of the health system through life-saving operations.
Over 50 international NGOs warned that Israel’s deregistration measures would “impede critical humanitarian action” across the occupied Palestinian territories. According to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), 37 NGOs were notified on Dec. 30 that their registrations would expire on Dec. 31, 2025, after which a 60-day grace period would follow, potentially forcing them to halt operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to keep Gaza’s crossings largely closed, blocking mobile homes and reconstruction materials and worsening conditions for more than two million residents.
In the West Bank, OCHA reported ongoing demolition of 25 buildings in Nur Shams refugee camp, displacing roughly 70 families. UNRWA has supported over 1,600 displaced families from Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams camps, covering three months of rental costs during the cold winter period.
The UN called for urgent measures to ensure NGOs can continue providing essential services amid the escalating humanitarian crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment