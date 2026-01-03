403
Poland plans stronger army, infrastructure push in 2026
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared 2026 as a "year of Polish acceleration," announcing ambitious plans to build "the strongest army in Europe," expand infrastructure projects, and adopt a tougher stance on crime, according to local media.
In his New Year’s address, Tusk outlined his government’s intention to rapidly accelerate military expansion, undertake major infrastructure initiatives, and continue the "repolonization" and reconstruction of key industries, including defense. “We will accelerate construction of the strongest army in Europe. We will accelerate major infrastructure investments. This will be a year of rapid conquest of the Baltic Sea,” he said.
The prime minister also announced a new “Polish first” approach in public procurement and promised stricter measures against criminal activity. Authorities will target “all kinds” of offenders, including drug traffickers, corrupt officials, and what Tusk described as pro-Russian militants.
“Anyone, without exception, who breaks the law will bitterly regret it in the coming year,” he warned, adding that Poland aims to become “an oasis of security.”
Reflecting on 2025, Tusk characterized the past year as a pivotal moment for Poland, despite ongoing global instability.
