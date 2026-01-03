Kingdom Sequel Update: Vijay Deverakonda's Next Project Revealed, Sequel Put On Hold

Vijay Deverakonda is struggling to deliver a hit after Geetha Govindam. His latest film, Kingdom, disappointed at the box office, leaving fans worried about his career and upcoming projects.

After the blockbuster success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda has struggled to deliver another hit. His recent film Kingdom failed to meet expectations, putting his career under pressure and leaving fans concerned about his ability to maintain his earlier momentum.

Kingdom generated high expectations, with Vijay teaming up with Gowtam Tinnanuri, director of Jersey, and co-starring Satyadev. Despite the promising cast and director, the film could not live up to the hype, leaving audiences disappointed and dampening Vijay's recent career trajectory.

Although Kingdom featured impressive action sequences and VFX, its weak story and screenplay failed to engage audiences. The film opened strong but could not sustain interest, resulting in losses for the producer and leaving Vijay's fans and industry observers disappointed.

The makers had hinted at a prequel and sequel to Kingdom. However, the producer revealed that Kingdom 2 is unlikely in the near future. Instead, Vijay is expected to collaborate again with director Gowtam Tinnanuri on a fresh project, keeping fans hopeful for a turnaround.

Vijay is now working on Rowdy Janardhan and seems focused on achieving another hit. Rumors about his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna are strong, with a possible wedding in Jaipur this year. Fans await both his career resurgence and personal milestones with excitement.