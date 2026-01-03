Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.09 To USD 59.07 Pb - KPC

2026-01-03 03:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 1.09 to USD 59.07 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 60.16 pb on Wednesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

In global markets, the price of Brent crude went down by 10 cents to USD 60.75 per barrel, while the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by 10 cents to USD 57.32 pb. (end)

