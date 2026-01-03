Ministry Unveils Guide For Issuing Gulf National Product Certificates For Factories In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a new guide for the service of issuing Gulf National Product Certificates for factories, aimed at clarifying application requirements, registration steps, and the process for approving applications through the Industry Services Portal.

The guide was unveiled to facilitate procedures, clarify technical standards and requirements, explain the role of approved accounting offices in preparing financial and technical reports, and enhance the quality and accuracy of required reports, ensuring the accurate completion of applications.



Eight Arab, Islamic Countries express deep concern on deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, call for immediate entry of aid to the Strip

Qatar welcomes 5.1 million tourists in 2025 Tech events, digital investments propel Qatar's economy

Read Also

The guide includes basic application requirements, registration steps, and document submission, as well as the mechanism for reviewing and approving applications, and steps for preparing financial and technical reports.

The guide, available in Arabic, can be viewed online here.