403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemeni government retakes key Hadhramaut army sites as STC withdraws
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces regained control of several strategic military positions in Hadhramaut province on Friday following the withdrawal of forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC), according to local officials and state media.
Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi reported that the Nation’s Shield Forces captured Brigade 37 camp in the Al-Khashaa area, north of the province, as reported by state-run news agency. The camp is considered one of Hadhramaut’s most strategic military installations.
State media also reported that STC forces withdrew from the headquarters of the First Military Region in Seiyun, a key site previously seized by the STC last month. “Residents of Hadhramaut entered the First Military Region headquarters simultaneously with its fall and the withdrawal of STC forces,” the broadcaster said.
Additionally, STC units pulled back from the Al-Safaq military checkpoint in the Rakhyah district of Wadi Hadhramaut following the government’s advance and capture of Brigade 37 camp. The checkpoint is regarded as one of the most important positions in the region. The STC has not commented on the reported withdrawals.
Governor Al-Khanbashi described the operation, called “Taking Over the Camps,” as a preventive measure to neutralize weapons and protect Hadhramaut from potential threats. “This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way,” he said, rejecting claims that it constitutes an escalation or declaration of war against the STC.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets struck STC-aligned forces in Hadhramaut on Friday after they reportedly set up ambushes targeting government troops, Yemen’s Information Ministry undersecretary Mohammed Qizan told a news outlet.
Tensions in Yemen have escalated since early December, when STC forces seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces, which together make up nearly half of the country and border Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of encouraging STC operations along its southern border—a claim Abu Dhabi denied.
The STC maintains that southern regions have been politically and economically marginalized by successive Yemeni governments and advocates for secession. Yemeni authorities continue to reject these claims and reaffirm their commitment to the country’s unity.
Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi reported that the Nation’s Shield Forces captured Brigade 37 camp in the Al-Khashaa area, north of the province, as reported by state-run news agency. The camp is considered one of Hadhramaut’s most strategic military installations.
State media also reported that STC forces withdrew from the headquarters of the First Military Region in Seiyun, a key site previously seized by the STC last month. “Residents of Hadhramaut entered the First Military Region headquarters simultaneously with its fall and the withdrawal of STC forces,” the broadcaster said.
Additionally, STC units pulled back from the Al-Safaq military checkpoint in the Rakhyah district of Wadi Hadhramaut following the government’s advance and capture of Brigade 37 camp. The checkpoint is regarded as one of the most important positions in the region. The STC has not commented on the reported withdrawals.
Governor Al-Khanbashi described the operation, called “Taking Over the Camps,” as a preventive measure to neutralize weapons and protect Hadhramaut from potential threats. “This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way,” he said, rejecting claims that it constitutes an escalation or declaration of war against the STC.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets struck STC-aligned forces in Hadhramaut on Friday after they reportedly set up ambushes targeting government troops, Yemen’s Information Ministry undersecretary Mohammed Qizan told a news outlet.
Tensions in Yemen have escalated since early December, when STC forces seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces, which together make up nearly half of the country and border Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of encouraging STC operations along its southern border—a claim Abu Dhabi denied.
The STC maintains that southern regions have been politically and economically marginalized by successive Yemeni governments and advocates for secession. Yemeni authorities continue to reject these claims and reaffirm their commitment to the country’s unity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment