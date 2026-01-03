403
Saudi Arabia supports Yemen leader’s call for talks on southern issue
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed support for Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi’s request for a comprehensive conference to address the southern Yemen issue, according to a statement on US social media company X.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said its response is guided by previous statements recognizing the southern cause as “just” with historical and social dimensions, emphasizing that a resolution can only be achieved through dialogue within the framework of a broader political solution in Yemen.
“Building on the close relation between the two brotherly countries and what shared interests require under the current circumstances,” the ministry said, Riyadh welcomes al-Alimi’s request and called on all southern factions to “actively” participate in the conference. The goal is to establish a comprehensive framework for “just solutions” that address the southern cause and the “legitimate aspirations of the southern people.”
The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in Yemen, following the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces’ takeover of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December. These provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia also accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of encouraging STC forces to carry out military operations along its southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, a claim Abu Dhabi has denied.
The STC maintains that successive Yemeni governments have politically and economically marginalized southern regions and advocates for secession. Yemeni authorities, however, reject this position and continue to reaffirm their commitment to national unity.
