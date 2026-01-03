403
Zelenskyy proposes Budanov to lead presidential office
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s president revealed on Friday that he has proposed Kyrylo Budanov, who currently leads the country’s defense intelligence service, to take charge of the Presidential Office, according to official statements.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the offer was made directly to Budanov during a recent meeting, as he looks to refocus the presidential administration on pressing national priorities.
“At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state,” Zelenskyy said.
He explained that Budanov brings highly relevant professional expertise to the role, along with what he described as the necessary resolve to achieve concrete outcomes. Zelenskyy noted that Budanov has “specialized experience” in the required areas and possesses “sufficient strength” to meet the demands of the position.
In addition to offering him the post, Zelenskyy said he tasked Budanov with preparing updated strategic frameworks for Ukraine’s defense and long-term development. These plans are to be drafted and submitted for approval in coordination with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and other relevant authorities.
Budanov confirmed that he accepted the proposal, describing the move as both an honor and a serious obligation.
"For me, it is an honor and a responsibility, at a historic time for Ukraine, to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state," he said in a statement on Telegram.
The leadership position within the Presidential Office has remained unfilled since November, following the departure of Andriy Yermak. Since then, Zelenskyy has held a series of consultations aimed at identifying a suitable successor.
Budanov has led Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency since August 2020 and has been a central figure in the country’s security apparatus amid the ongoing conflict.
