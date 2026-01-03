Jeff Bezos-Mackenzie Scott To Bill Gates-Melinda French Gates: 10 Most Expensive Divorces In The World!

Here's a list of the most expensive divorces of the world's top business leaders, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. These divorces involved settlements worth thousands of crores of rupees, making them the most expensive divorces in history.

Their divorce took place in 2021. This is the most expensive divorce in the world. As part of the divorce, Melinda Gates received a whopping $76 billion. In Indian rupees, this amounts to 6.84 lakh crore.

The 2019 divorce of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott also made big news. As a settlement, MacKenzie Scott received $38 billion, which is 3.42 lakh crore.

The divorce of American and French citizens Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein happened in 1999. French art dealer Alec paid his wife a settlement of $3.8 billion, or 34,200 crore.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann's 1999 divorce made headlines for its huge sum. Anna received a settlement of $1.7 billion, which is 15,300 crore in Indian rupees.

American investor Bill Gross divorced his wife Sue Gross in 2017. Sue, a philanthropist, received a settlement of $1.3 billion (₹11,700 crore).

British businessman Bernie Ecclestone, known as the F1 supremo, divorced his wife Slavica in 2009. He paid a settlement of $1.2 billion, or 10,800 crore.

Steve and Elaine Wynn, who co-founded a Las Vegas casino empire including The Mirage and Wynn Resorts, divorced in 2010. Steve paid a $1 billion (₹9,000 crore) settlement.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Roh Soh-yeong, daughter of a former South Korean president, divorced in 2024. A settlement of 9,000 crore was paid for this.

American businessman Harold Hamm paid a settlement of $974.8 million to his wife Sue Ann Arnall during their 2015 divorce. In Indian rupees, that's ₹8,773 crore.

Prominent Saudi Arabian businessman Adnan Khashoggi divorced his wife Soraya in 1980. For the divorce, he paid a settlement of $874 million, or ₹7,866 crore.

This information is from Wikipedia. It's estimated from private settlements and may not be exact. No divorce in 2025 has surpassed these records. Figures may vary by source.