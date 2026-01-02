403
Yemen Affirms Ties with UAE
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced on Thursday that the decision to conclude the military deployment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) does not signify a breakdown in diplomatic or strategic ties between the two nations.
Rashd al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, explained that the step was intended to realign the direction of the Saudi-led coalition.
“The decision to end the Emirati military presence was meant to correct the course of (the Saudi-led) coalition…in a way that ensures the cessation of any support for components outside the state," he said during a consultation with his advisers, according to a state news agency.
He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries remains intact, adding, “This does not mean a rupture in relations, or a denial of bilateral relations, or the legacy of cooperation based on common interests between the two brotherly countries.”
Earlier this week, Alimi revoked a joint defense pact with the UAE, instructed all Emirati troops to withdraw from Yemeni territory within 24 hours, and proclaimed a 90-day state of emergency. These measures were taken in response to what he described as “attempts to divide the country.”
The announcement followed escalating strains after the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen’s leading separatist movement, seized control of the eastern regions of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra following confrontations with government forces. Combined, these two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen’s total landmass.
Saudi Arabia later accused the UAE of encouraging STC fighters to conduct military actions along the kingdom’s southern frontier in Hadramout and Mahra. The UAE dismissed what it labeled “allegations” and reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security.
