Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Look: Thick Fog Spreads Across Dubai As Red Alert Issued NCM Shares Safety Guidelines

2026-01-02 11:16:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Fog and mist blanketed several parts of the country today, January 3. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red fog alerts from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. today.

In response to reduced visibility, Abu Dhabi Police lowered the speed limit on Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (Al Shahama – Seih Al Sedirah) from 100 km/h to 80 km/h to ensure the safety of road users.

The NCM had also issued a fog alert yesterday, January 2, to warn residents of similar conditions.

Early this morning, the NCM released safety guidelines for motorists, advising them to:

  • Maintain the designated speed limit

  • Keep a safe distance between vehicles

  • Avoid using hazard lights while driving

  • Stay within their lanes

The NCM urges the public to follow official weather updates and avoid spreading rumours.

The streets are covered in thick fog in different parts of the country, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Motorists notice ahead looks blurry, and it's hard to see what's clearly in front of you.

Streetlights glow softly through the mist, and cars appear suddenly as they move closer. The air feels quiet, and people drive slowly because visibility is very low.

Today, temperatures in Abu Dhabi will see a low of 15°C and a high of 24°C. Dubai temperatures will range between 13°C and 24°C on Saturday, the NCM said in its latest bulletin.

MENAFN02012026000049011007ID1110549803



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

