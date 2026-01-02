Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikha Moza Attends The Opening Day Of HH The Father Amir Prix


2026-01-02 11:01:27
Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended the opening day of the inaugural HH The Father Amir Prix at Al Shaqab yesterday.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, were also present on the occasion. Held over four rounds, the opening leg features CSI1*, CSI2* and CSI4* categories, offering €538,000 in prize money, and opened to a full house at Al Shaqab on its inaugural day.

Gulf Times

