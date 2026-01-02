Tom Lee Urges Raising Share Limit To 50 Billion For Greater Growth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

BitMine, a publicly listed company holding an Ether treasury, is proposing a significant increase in its authorized share count, potentially enabling large-scale stock splits. This move comes amid rising Ether prices and optimistic future valuation models, sparking debate among investors and analysts about market manipulation and share dilution.



BitMine's leadership advocates for expanding authorized shares from 50 million to 50 billion to prepare for potential stock splits, driven by Ether's rising value.

Chief Tom Lee projects Ether could reach $250,000, which would imply a share price around $5,000, making the stock less accessible for retail investors.

Despite shifting focus from Bitcoin to Ethereum in 2025, BitMine maintains some Bitcoin operations. Reactions to the share increase proposal were largely negative, with critics warning of dilution and market manipulation risks.

Tom Lee, chairman of publicly listed Ether treasury company BitMine, has called for shareholders to approve a substantial increase in the company's authorized share count, raising it from 50 million to 50 billion. Lee argues that this expansion could facilitate future stock splits and accommodate the company's rising valuation linked to Ether's surge. The company's share price has historically tracked Ether's price, and Lee has modeled future valuations using the ETH /BTC ratio. If Bitcoin reaches one million dollars, he estimates Ether could soar to $250,000, pushing BitMine's shares beyond retail investors' affordability.

Since shifting from primarily mining and holding Bitcoin to focusing on Ethereum treasury strategies in 2025, BitMine still retains some Bitcoin activities. Lee believes that if Ether hits $250,000, the stock could reach an implied price of around $5,000 per share. However, to keep shares appealing at around $25, the company would need to conduct a 100:1 stock split, significantly increasing the number of outstanding shares to approximately 43 billion. Currently, the company has around 426 million shares outstanding and is seeking approval to expand authorized shares, which would enable issuing more stock in the future without immediate dilution.

Lee discusses the psychological 'unit bias' in finance, where investors tend to focus on share numbers rather than underlying value, creating challenges for market perception. His proposal on social media platform X has, however, received overwhelming criticism, with many investors warning that increasing authorized shares could be a dilutive move that undermines shareholder value. Critics argue this is a pre-emptive measure to inflate stock prices artificially.

Recently, BitMine bought approximately 32,938 ETH valued at over $102 million, pushing its total ETH holdings past 4 million, valued at more than $12 billion. The company is also staking ETH to generate yield, aligning with broader DeFi trends. These strategic moves underscore a bullish outlook on Ethereum, despite the controversy surrounding the proposed share expansion.

Overall, the situation exemplifies the tension between corporate growth ambitions and investor skepticism within the crypto market, highlighting the delicate balance between innovation and market manipulation concerns.

