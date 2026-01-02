Laipac Technology Advances Livestock Health Monitoring With Lookow Livestock Management System

MENAFN - GetNews) Ontario-Based IoT Manufacturer Prepares 2026 Global Launch of Biosensing Platform for Beef and Dairy Farmers.







Markham, ON, Canada - Laipac Technology Inc., a Canada-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacturing of Internet of Things (IoT) products, is advancing innovation in the livestock industry with the development of its LooKow Livestock Management System. Designed and manufactured in Ontario, Canada, Laipac's IoT solutions are exported worldwide, supporting data-driven operations across multiple sectors.

The LooKow Livestock Management System is purpose-built for the livestock industry and introduces biosensing capabilities that provide farmers with actionable insights into herd health and productivity. The system utilizes advanced ear tags and collector gateway tags to continuously monitor cattle body temperature, enabling early and reliable detection of key health and reproductive indicators that directly influence farm-level profitability.

At the core of the LooKow system are smart ear tags that are applied using standard commercial applicators. Each ear tag integrates a body temperature probe, GPS/GNSS positioning, and LoRa ground connectivity. Powered by a solar panel designed for up to ten years of autonomous operation, the ear tags are waterproof and engineered for long-term field use in demanding farm environments.

Complementing the ear tags are gateway neck tags that serve as data collection and communication hubs. These gateway tags are also solar-powered for up to ten years of autonomous operation and are fully waterproof. They incorporate GPS/GNSS positioning, 4G LTE connectivity, satellite communications via Kineis SatCom, and LoRa ground connectivity. Together, the ear tags and gateway tags form a resilient mesh network capable of operating across large grazing areas and diverse farm conditions.

The LooKow Livestock Management System delivers a range of features aimed at improving animal health, farm efficiency, and decision-making. The platform detects body temperature changes with over 90 percent accuracy to support effective insemination and estrus detection. Real-time health monitoring enables early disease detection, identifying potential illnesses 24 to 48 hours before clinical signs appear. Timely calving alerts help reduce calf mortality, while optimized grazing insights support improved pasture utilization.

For dairy operations, the system is designed to support improvements in milk yield through better health monitoring and herd management. Over the long term, LooKow contributes to improved herd health and genetics while reducing the need for manual monitoring. These labour savings allow farms to increase efficiency and scalability while supporting a more balanced work-life environment for farmers.

The system also provides peace of mind by enabling data-driven herd management decisions through a dedicated farmer application. The platform is designed to securely manage device communication, data access, and e-commerce interactions associated with the LooKow ecosystem.

To strengthen the security of the LooKow Livestock Management System, Laipac is receiving support and funding from the Ontario Centre of Innovation. Through this initiative, Laipac is collaborating with the IBM Canada Cyber Range team and the University of Ottawa to assess and enhance the cybersecurity of the overall solution. This collaboration focuses on securing platform data, the farmer-facing application, device communications, and e-commerce components to ensure robust protection across the system.

With its combination of long-life solar-powered hardware, multi-network connectivity including GNSS, LoRa, 4G LTE, and satellite communications, and a strong emphasis on data security and reliability, the LooKow Livestock Management System represents a significant step forward in modern livestock management. Through this innovation, Laipac Technology Inc. aims to support healthier herds, more efficient farms, and informed decision-making across the global livestock industry.

Laipac expects to launch the LooKow Livestock Management System in 2026, making the solution available to beef and dairy farmers worldwide. The company forecasts rapid adoption following commercialization, with sales projected to reach approximately 250,000 units in the second year and about 2 million units within five years of market entry.

