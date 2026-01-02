Let The Heart Of A Child Illuminate The World: The 7Th“Dream The World” International Children's Art Exhibition Held At The Louvre Carrousel In Paris

Paris, France - The 7th "Dream the World" International Children's Art Exhibition was grandly held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Initiated by the Association des Artistes Européens supported by UNESCO, this exhibition has established itself as one of the most authoritative and influential brand events in the field of international children's art exchange in recent years. Artists, educators, representatives from cultural institutions, and youth delegates from around the world gathered to witness a cross-border artistic celebration that merges tradition with the future.

Since its inception, the "Dream the World" International Children's Art Exhibition has been committed to building an open platform for global youth to freely create, showcase their talents, and engage in cultural exchange. This year's exhibition not only continued its consistent support for youth artistic creation but also further strengthened its leading role in cultural heritage, technological integration, and future education. By persistently encouraging children worldwide to tell their own stories through painting and express their observations and reflections on the world, the project aims to explore the construction of an inclusive and innovative international aesthetic education system within the context of globalization.







Several distinguished guests attended and delivered speeches. As a representative of the Eiffel family, Mr. Philippe Couperie Eiffel, who upholds the engineering spirit and aesthetic pursuits behind the iconic iron structure, actively participates in international dialogues on contemporary culture and art. He remarked, "Art is a universal language, and the creativity of children is the blueprint for the future. Just as the Eiffel Tower has transcended architecture to become a symbol of France and the world, the works of children similarly cross borders, conveying hope and dreams."







International culture and public relations expert Michel Soyer noted that children's art carries the values of the world's future and is among the most dynamic components of international exchange. Feng Shaorui, General Manager of China Mobile International France, emphasized that technology not only connects the world but also opens windows to the future for children. "We want children to understand technology, engage with it, and spark creativity through exploration, allowing every curiosity to become a force driving them toward the future." Multiple guests elaborated on the significant role of art in promoting mutual learning among civilizations and advancing sustainable development from perspectives such as cultural heritage protection, international cultural cooperation, and the integration of technology and art, further elevating the exhibition's international influence and academic standing.

One of the notable highlights of this year's exhibition was the special segment, the "Rock Immortality Project." Under the framework of UNESCO and in collaboration with the Tsinghua University Film and Communication Research Center, the project showcased innovative applications of cutting-edge digital technology in protecting endangered world heritage sites, using examples such as the Dunhuang Mogao Caves and the Ennedi Plateau in Chad. The French premiere of 《Auld Lang Syne Dunhuang 172》allowed the audience to immerse themselves in understanding how ancient heritage gains new life through technological empowerment. This segment not only highlighted the exhibition's emphasis on cultural heritage but also demonstrated the significant exemplary value of technology in educational dissemination and cross-cultural understanding.

The sharing sessions by youth delegates Adale Zhihan HUANG and Léor Liu brought a contemporary voice to the theme of "inheritance." Drawing from their own learning and creative experiences, they discussed their reflections on cultural diversity, environmental issues, and the future relationship between technology and humanities, emphasizing that youth are not merely recipients but also shapers. "What concerns the youth will become a common global focus; what the youth create is shaping the future we envision."







The awards ceremony brought the event to a climax. Nearly a hundred young artists from five continents took to the stage one after another to receive their honors and encouragement. The organizers expressed their hope that these accolades would serve as seeds of art, taking root, sprouting, and flourishing in the children's hearts, inspiring them to continue observing, understanding, and changing the world through art in the future.

In the closing remarks, Jackson Arthaud, Public Relations Director of the European Artists Association, stated that allowing art to return to its most genuine joy and letting exchange be immersed in flawless innocence are the enduring values upheld by "Dream the World." "We hope that every child who visits the exhibition can be seen and heard here, and that their works can transcend language and borders to become a beam of light connecting the world."

The 7th "Dream the World" International Children's Art Exhibition concluded successfully amidst applause and vibrant colors. The organizers emphasized that this was not only a high-profile international art showcase but also a profound civilizational dialogue with educational significance and humanistic care. Moving forward, the exhibition will continue to deepen its engagement in youth art education and international cultural exchange. Through ongoing exhibitions, project collaborations, and educational practices, it aims to contribute even more to connecting the hearts of children worldwide, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and inspiring future innovation.