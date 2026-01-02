Wavytalk Launches Its Official Wavytalk LED Mask, A Clinically Tested 3-In-1 Light Therapy Device For Home Use

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavytalk, the celebrated brand that millions trust for salon-quality hair styling at home, is once again redefining personal care with a landmark expansion into skincare technology. Building on a legacy of trust and innovation, the company today unveiled its official Wavytalk LED mask, marketed as the Wavytalk Glow Time. This launch isn't just a new product; it's the extension of a core promise: to empower users with professional-grade, science-backed technology that delivers tangible results, conveniently and safely.

For years, Wavytalk has listened to its community, understanding the desire for effective and reliable beauty tools. The same engineering excellence that perfected the at-home blowout is now being applied to solve some of the most persistent skin concerns of the modern consumer-from hormonal acne and premature aging to stress-induced dullness.





Addressing the Modern Skincare Dilemma

Today's consumers are more knowledgeable than ever, yet they face a frustrating dilemma: topical skincare can be slow and insufficient, while professional clinical treatments are often expensive, time-consuming, and involve significant downtime. There is a clear and growing demand for a "third way"-a safe, effective, non-invasive solution that bridges the gap.

This is where the Wavytalk LED mask emerges as a game-changer. It's a device designed for real-life scenarios: for the busy white-collar professional needing to combat the effects of stress and late nights; for the new mother dealing with hormonal skin changes while multitasking; and for the cautious skincare seeker who values safety and proven results above all else.





Clinically Proven Efficacy: The Science of Light

Endorsed by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, the Wavytalk LED mask stands apart from competitors through its scientifically validated performance. A rigorous clinical study conducted by the independent firm Intertek confirmed its remarkable efficacy. After just 28 days, participants experienced:

Up to an 81.5% reduction in acne breakouts.

A 10.5% decrease in fine lines.

A 70.4% boost in overall skin radiance.





"We are offering more than just a single-function device," stated a Wavytalk representative. "The Glow Time mask provides a comprehensive red light therapy for face treatment, targeting multiple concerns with different wavelengths. The experience combines the benefits of a Wavytalk red light therapy mask with the deeper penetration of infrared red light therapy for enhanced skin rejuvenation."





A 3-in-1 Solution for Targeted, Personalized Care

Unlike single-color devices, the Wavytalk LED mask features three distinct modes, making it a versatile tool for a variety of needs, from post-procedure recovery to seasonal sensitivity relief.

Anti-Acne Mode (Blue 415nm + Red 630nm): A powerful duo that simultaneously kills acne-causing bacteria and reduces inflammation, making it perfect for emergency breakout treatment.

Anti-Fine Line Mode (Red 630nm + Near-Infrared 850nm): This mode penetrates deep into the dermis to stimulate collagen production, ideal for a daily anti-aging routine.

Rejuvenation Mode (Amber 590nm): Perfect for post-sun care or revitalizing tired skin, this mode brightens dullness and helps even out skin tone.





Unmatched Power and Coverage

The mask's superior performance is driven by its medical-grade specifications. With 114 high-purity LED beads and a powerful 40mW/cm2 power density, it ensures that every part of the face, including the often-neglected T-zone and U-zone, receives a consistent and effective dose of light energy. This full-face, non-contact design guarantees no missed spots and no patchy results-a clear advantage over smaller, handheld devices.

The Wavytalk red light mask is set to launch on Amazon now, offering consumers a safe, powerful, and convenient alternative to professional skin treatments.

Wavytalk Red Light Therapy Mask for Face:

Amazon:

About Wavytalk

Wavytalk is a global beauty technology leader dedicated to creating innovative and accessible tools. After building a trusted reputation in hair care, Wavytalk is expanding to offer science-backed skincare solutions for the modern consumer.

