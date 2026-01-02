South Korean Court Issues Fresh Arrest Warrant For Ex-President Yoon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: A South Korean court issued a fresh arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, extending the former leader's detention while facing charges linked to his 2024 attempt to impose martial law.

Prosecutors indicted Yoon in November on several charges of aiding the enemy, alleging that he ordered drone flights over North Korea to strengthen his effort to declare military rule.

The arrest warrant for that case was set to expire on January 18, but Friday's order extends it by a maximum of six months.

"The warrant was issued under concerns he could destroy evidence," an official from the Seoul Central District Court told AFP.

Yoon has been in custody for months while several criminal trials take place.

He briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea on December 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament. He was officially removed from office in April.

Yoon became South Korea's first sitting president to be taken into custody when he was detained in January last year after resisting arrest for weeks, using his presidential security detail to thwart law enforcement.

He was released on procedural grounds in March while his insurrection trial continued, but detained again in July over concerns he might destroy evidence related to that case.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 10-year prison term for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges. A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in that case on January 16.