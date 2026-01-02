NCERT Set To Get Deemed-To-Be-University Status By January End: Sources

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to be granted deemed-to-be-university status by the end of January, sources in the Ministry of Education told ANI.

According to sources, the groundwork for granting the status has been completed, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will hold a meeting to decide.

"The preparation has been done. The UGC has to hold a meeting to make a decision. We are hopeful that once the next meeting takes place, the update will come by the end of the month," a source said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement to transform NCERT into a deemed university in 2023, while stating that NCERT's transition into a research university would open avenues for global collaborations and enable it to contribute more actively to the global educational landscape.

Expanded Role and Research Focus

NCERT is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education and plays a central role in improving the quality of school education through curriculum development, textbook publication, educational research and teacher training. Once accorded the status, NCERT will be able to initiate expanded in-house research programmes and function as a full-fledged research university.

Sources said the institution will be primarily funded by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education.

What is a Deemed-to-be-University?

Universities in India are recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which derives its powers from the UGC Act, 1956. A deemed-to-be-university is a status granted to higher educational institutions that demonstrate excellence in a specific field of study, on the advice of the UGC and approval of the Central Government.

As per the UGC website, there are around 145 institutes with deemed university status The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was the first to receive the status in 1958, while Tamil Nadu has the highest number of deemed universities.

New Powers and Academic Autonomy

Institutions with deemed university status enjoy full academic autonomy, including the freedom to design courses, develop curricula, determine admissions criteria and fix fees.

With this status, NCERT will be able to award its own graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees, significantly expanding its role in India's higher education and research ecosystem. (ANI)

