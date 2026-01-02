Zelensky Says Ukraine Seeks Peace But Rejects Any Weak Deal In New Year Message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year message that Kyiv seeks an end to the war but will not sign any weak agreement that undermines Ukraine's future.

Speaking on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine wants peace but not“at any cost,” warning that a flawed deal would only prolong the conflict.

In a video address, he said Ukraine would not accept an agreement that ends the war while effectively ending the country itself, insisting that sovereignty and security remain non-negotiable.

The war, now entering its fourth year, began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering Europe's largest conflict since World War Two and reshaping global security dynamics.

Despite repeated diplomatic efforts, previous ceasefire initiatives have failed, as fighting continues along a heavily fortified front line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Zelensky said weeks of U.S.-led diplomacy, including talks last weekend with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, have produced a peace agreement that is nearly finalized.

He said the deal is“90 percent ready,” adding that the remaining 10 percent is decisive and will determine the fate of peace, Ukraine, Europe, and millions of civilians.

According to reports, the most significant obstacle to finalizing the agreement is the issue of territorial control and future borders.

Russia currently occupies around 19 percent of Ukraine's territory in the south and east, while President Vladimir Putin is demanding further Ukrainian withdrawals from parts of eastern Donbas still under Kyiv's control.

Zelensky's remarks underline Kyiv's determination to balance diplomacy with national survival, signaling that Ukraine will resist pressure to accept territorial concessions under the guise of peace.

As negotiations approach a critical phase, the outcome could redefine not only Ukraine's future but also Europe's security order and the credibility of international diplomacy.

