Ufos, Space Objects And Pyramids: Five Unsolved Mysteries That Defined 2025

As 2025 came to an end, scientists, governments and ordinary people across the world are still trying to understand some of the most unusual events of the past year. These events were widely reported, discussed and debated, yet none of them has a clear explanation so far.

From strange objects seen in the sky to claims of hidden structures beneath ancient monuments, these stories caught global attention and raised serious questions. According to reports highlighted by the Daily Mail, five mysteries stood out in 2025 and continue to puzzle experts.

A UFO-like object that appeared to survive a missile strike

One of the most talked-about mysteries of the year involved a UFO-like object that appeared to survive a modern military attack. In September 2025, footage shown during a US congressional hearing caused shock and confusion. The viral video showed a metallic, spherical object being fired upon by a Hellfire missile launched from a US military drone in the Middle East.

The exact moment a UFO deflects a hellfire missile filmed by an MQ-9 drone October 30, 2024 Video was shown for the first time today in front of Congress twitter/6unNQok931

- Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) September 9, 2025

According to those who reviewed the footage, the missile appeared to hit the object directly. However, unlike what would normally be expected, the object did not explode or break apart. Instead, it seemed to remain intact and continued moving.

US military officials have not confirmed what the object was or where it came from. Experts remain divided over what the footage shows. Some believe it could be unknown technology, while others say it could be something not yet understood by science.

Despite months of review and discussion, no final explanation has been given. This has left both scientists and the public unsure about the true nature of the object.

Strange UFO sightings reported across the United States

Another major mystery of 2025 came from the United States, where people in several regions reported strange objects in the sky. Throughout the year, thousands of reports described silent flying objects moving in unusual ways. Witnesses said these objects did not behave like planes, helicopters or other known aircraft.

The situation became serious enough that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricted airspace in certain areas while investigations were carried out. Many of the sightings were later explained as drones, balloons or misidentified aircraft. However, officials admitted that some reports could not be clearly explained.

A pilot flying over Rhode Island reports something that doesn't seem right around 3,500 feet, he notices a small silver cylindrical object hovering just off his wing. Not moving or tethered and not behaving like a balloon or a drone. He radios Air Traffic Control and tells... twitter/nZHlftIg8r

- Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) December 23, 2025

The large number of sightings, along with similarities in how they were described, led to calls for more open research. Experts and members of the public asked for clearer answers and more independent investigations.

Claims of a vast underground city beneath Egypt's pyramids

In March 2025, attention turned to Egypt after a group of Italian researchers claimed they had found something extraordinary beneath the pyramids of Giza. The team said they had used advanced radar technology to detect what they described as a vast underground city. According to their claims, large vertical shafts and deep structures were found stretching thousands of feet below the famous pyramids.

The announcement quickly made international headlines. However, it also led to strong criticism from archaeologists and Egypt experts.

BREAKING: Scientists have discovered an underground city beneath the pyramids of Giza after initially discovering the pillars that are underneath them according to Italian researchers, led by Prof. Corrado Malanga from the University of PisaA heated debate has erupted among... twitter/1ho15aiHLi

- Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 29, 2025

BREAKING: New Radar Scan Reveals a Massive Engineered Substructure That Looks Like An Energy Grid Beneath the Giza PlateauRadar engineer Filippo Biondi just dropped the most explosive finding ever reported at Giza: eight clearly man-made, tube-like structures plunging more... twitter/ZFctuLJPYZ

- Jesse Michels (@AlchemyAmerican) December 7, 2025

Many experts argued that the radar methods used were not reliable at such extreme depths. Others pointed out that there was no peer-reviewed scientific evidence to support the claims.

Egypt's former antiquities minister openly rejected the idea, calling the claims 'completely wrong'. Traditional archaeologists urged caution and said the findings may simply reflect natural rock formations or known underground features.

At present, there is no agreement among experts. The debate continues over whether the radar images point to an underground city, smaller chambers, or nothing unusual at all.

Graham Hancock challenges Zahi Hawass, saying drilling under the pyramids is the only way to confirm underground structures in Giza. He claims traditional archaeologists dismiss the discovery because they don't understand the science behind it. twitter/72UMOjNilE

- UFO mania (@maniaUFO) December 27, 2025

An interstellar object with unusual behaviour

Another mystery came from space. Earlier in 2025, scientists observed an object named 3I/ATLAS as it passed through the solar system.

The object was initially classified as a comet, similar to 'Oumuamua, the first known interstellar visitor discovered in 2017. However, researchers soon noticed that 3I/ATLAS did not behave like a normal comet.

The farewell sunrise of 3I ATLAS was captured on timelapse from the ISS and became one of the most beautiful shots of the twitter/dhg9XrvZdm

- All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) December 24, 2025

Hubble and NASA Missions Uncover New Details on Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS#JamesWebb #Hubble #NASA #NASAHubble #Interstellar #InterstellarComet #InterstellarObject Divya Danu (@DivyaDanu) August 8, 2025

Its movement and emissions appeared unusual. Some scientists said these features were difficult to explain using existing models.

A well-known astrophysicist suggested that the object's behaviour could point to something more complex than a typical comet. However, this view has not been proven.

Experts continue to track the object as it moves away from the solar system. For now, the debate remains open about whether 3I/ATLAS is a rare natural object or something that science does not yet fully understand.

Mysterious radio signals and strange broadcasts

The final mystery of 2025 involved strange activity on long-standing radio channels. One example is UVB-76, a Russian radio station that has broadcast a steady buzzing sound for decades. During 2025, analysts noticed unusual changes in the station's signals.

Russian 'Doomsday Radio' comes ALIVECold War-era UVB-76 station broadcasts codewords 'azotobak and 'osholin' after Trump and Putin supposedly discussed Russian RETALIATION against UkrainePurpose of the station remains a mystery twitter/KqaMoTVEwC

- RT (@RT_com) June 4, 2025

Russia's UVB-76 'Doomsday Radio' makes SECOND cryptic broadcast todayCodewords 'NZHTI' and 'HOTEL' spelled out for unknown listenersWho knows what orders just went out... twitter/PqTOsdku2y

- RT (@RT_com) September 8, 2025

Hacked? Dropping cues?Russia's mysterious Doomsday radio is now playing... the Finnish PolkaIts usual repertoire is emergency tones and occasional odd words, regarded by many as coded alertsBut last two days the radio featured the Swan Lake and AI-altered songs twitter/86409YN6Ct

- RT (@RT_com) December 31, 2025

These changes sparked speculation about coded messages or hidden meanings. Some suggested the broadcasts could be linked to military activity or secret communications.

However, no official explanation has been provided. There is also no proof that the changes were linked to anything unusual or dangerous. Even so, the unexplained nature of the signals added to the sense of mystery that surrounded the year.

What makes these events important is not only that they remain unexplained. They also show the limits of current knowledge and technology. Scientists and governments are still asking key questions:



Are these events natural phenomena that science has not yet explained?

Could some sightings involve advanced human technology? Do any of these mysteries point to entirely new categories of objects or signals?

Until more evidence is found, experts say no firm conclusions can be drawn.

As the world moves into 2026, these five mysteries continue to spark debate and curiosity.

From unexplained objects in the sky to disputed discoveries beneath ancient monuments, 2025 raised more questions than answers. Researchers around the world are now planning further studies, hoping that future investigations will finally bring clarity.

For now, the search for truth continues.