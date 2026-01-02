President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Swiss Confederation
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.
