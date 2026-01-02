'Ikkis' Opens Big For Dharmendra, Outperforming Most Of His Recent Releases - Check Here

Dharmendra's latest film Ikkis has opened strong at the box office, surpassing the collections of four of his last five films and giving him a better-than-expected start amid the ongoing Dhurandhar craze.

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, earned ₹7.28 crore on its opening day. The film's strong start surpasses four of Dharmendra's last five releases, marking a notable box office performance for the veteran actor.

Release Date: May 3, 2024

This action-drama by Farogh Siddique went unnoticed. No box office numbers or reviews are available. The film also starred Raj Babbar, Farah Naaz, and others.

Release Date:Feb 9, 2024

This rom-com starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, with Dharmendra also featured. It earned ₹7.02 crore on day one, with a lifetime collection of ₹80.88 crore.

Release Date:July 28, 2023

This romantic comedy, directed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The hit film earned ₹11.10 crore on its first day, with a lifetime collection of ₹153.60 crore.

Release Date:September 16, 2022

This horror-comedy directed by Manoj Sharma featured Dharmendra, Rajneesh Duggal, and Kainaat Arora. The film was such a huge disaster that it barely earned a total of ₹10,000.

Release Date: March 6, 2020

This Punjabi action-crime thriller was directed by Amardeep Singh Gill. Along with artists like Deep Sidhu and Mahi Gill, Dharmendra also had a key role. The disaster film earned ₹10 lakh on its first day and only ₹1.1 crore in its lifetime.