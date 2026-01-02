About 1,400 People Attempt To Illegally Cross Border With Belarus In 2025 SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

“Most attempts to illegally cross the border are still recorded along Ukraine's borders with European Union countries. At the same time, there are also attempts along the border with Belarus, and we are detaining these violators. In 2025, about 1,400 people were detained while trying to illegally cross the border in this direction,” he said.

Demchenko noted that recently the number of illegal border-crossing attempts has declined compared to the summer period.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the SBGS spokesperson said that the highest number of attempts to illegally cross Ukraine's state border is currently being recorded along the borders with Moldova and Romania.