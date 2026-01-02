About 1,400 People Attempt To Illegally Cross Border With Belarus In 2025 SBGS Spox
“Most attempts to illegally cross the border are still recorded along Ukraine's borders with European Union countries. At the same time, there are also attempts along the border with Belarus, and we are detaining these violators. In 2025, about 1,400 people were detained while trying to illegally cross the border in this direction,” he said.
Demchenko noted that recently the number of illegal border-crossing attempts has declined compared to the summer period.Read also: Border guards say Ukrainian attempted to smuggle ancient Greek coins to Bulgaria
As Ukrinform previously reported, the SBGS spokesperson said that the highest number of attempts to illegally cross Ukraine's state border is currently being recorded along the borders with Moldova and Romania.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment