Tether Buys 8,888 BTC, Joins Top 5 Largest Bitcoin Wallets

In a significant move at the close of 2025, Tether has increased its Bitcoin holdings substantially, reflecting its strategic confidence in digital assets while maintaining a diversified reserve portfolio that includes gold and US Treasurys. This accumulation underscores Tether's role as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders and highlights ongoing trends in institutional crypto adoption.



Tether acquired 8,888 Bitcoin on New Year's Eve, raising its total to over 96,000 coins.

The company's Bitcoin address ranks as the fifth-largest globally and second among private corporate treasuries.

Alongside Bitcoin, Tether increased its gold reserves, adding 26 tons in Q3 2025, totaling 116 tons. The firm's reserves also include US Treasurys, though ratings agencies have raised concerns over transparency and concentration risk.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive, as accumulating significant reserves of Bitcoin and gold reflects confidence in future value appreciation.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold; continued accumulation indicates long-term confidence in digital assets.

Market context: The movement aligns with broader institutional adoption and increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as treasury reserves amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Major Reserve Buildup Signals Institutional Confidence

Tether's recent acquisition of 8,888 Bitcoin on New Year's Eve brings its total holdings to over 96,000, making it one of the largest private holders of Bitcoin globally. The company's Bitcoin address now ranks as the fifth-largest in the world, trailing giants like Binance, Robinhood, and Bitfinex. This pattern of quarterly accumulation reflects Tether's ongoing strategy, as it regularly channels up to 15% of its earnings into Bitcoin, with recent purchases valued at roughly $780 million at the time of acquisition.

Diversified Reserves and Growing Gold Holdings

Bitcoin is not Tether's only hard asset. The company increased its gold reserves by purchasing 26 tons in Q3 2025, bringing its total gold holdings to 116 tons-placing it among the top 30 gold holders globally. This diversification into gold and US Treasurys provides a cushion for its stablecoin operations, though it has attracted scrutiny. Ratings agency S&P recently downgraded USDT's score due to concerns over transparency and asset concentration, while industry observers like former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes have voiced caution about the rising proportions of Bitcoin and gold in Tether's reserve mix.

Despite fluctuations in Bitcoin holdings-initially surpassing 100,000 coins after the first quarter-Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino clarified that the firm's lower balances were part of regular reserve management rather than sales. The company's subsidiary, Twenty One Capital, holds over 43,514 Bitcoin, ranking it as the third-largest Bitcoin holder among public companies.

Expanding Corporate Treasury Positions

The year-end figures coincide with a broader corporate trend of accumulating Bitcoin. Notably, Japan-listed MetaPlanet added 4,279 BTC recently, boosting its treasury to over 35,000 BTC, while firms like Strategy continued to raise funds to grow their holdings beyond 670,000 BTC, exemplifying increased institutional interest in crypto assets amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.