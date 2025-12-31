MediaGo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MediaGo and hipto Win Two Les Cas d'Or Honors for Deep Learning-Driven Insurance Lead Generation

01.01.2026 / 01:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a leading global intelligent advertising platform, and hipto, a leading lead-generation specialist in France, have won two honors at Les Cas d'Or, one of France's most influential digital marketing awards. The partnership took Gold in the Native Advertising category in October and, on December 9, earned Bronze in the Banking & Insurance-Acquisition category for outstanding customer acquisition performance.



Winning two awards within the same year highlights the partners' expertise in Europe's digital marketing landscape and further validates the commercial value of MediaGo's deep learning technology in complex acquisition scenarios. As a leading award in France's digital marketing industry, Les Cas d'Or focuses on innovation, business growth, and user value. This case targeted the highly competitive insurance sector, which faces challenges such as fragmented online signals and complex consumer decision paths. Achieving scalable, high-quality acquisition outcomes without compromising user experience has long been an industry hurdle-especially for high-value segments that make cautious decisions and rely on traditional service models, requiring greater precision in targeting and stronger predictive capabilities. To address these challenges, hipto adopted MediaGo's upgraded SmartBid 3.0. Powered by five deep learning models, the system delivers real-time, full-funnel predictions on user attention, interest, and conversion intent-while fully complying with GDPR and other privacy standards-significantly improving ad relevance and efficiency. Combined with premium open-web inventory and hipto's frequent creative iteration (three to five times weekly), Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) enabled continuous testing and personalized delivery, effectively reaching high-potential audiences. The synergy of advanced technology and creative strategy produced strong business results. Based on internal campaign measurement from March to August 2025, after activating SmartBid 3.0's MaxCV mode, monthly conversions rose 32% year-over-year while Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) remained stable. Notably, despite a 48% increase in mobile ad spend, CPA fell 2.6%, breaking the common industry trade-off of higher scale driving higher costs. Native channels saw conversion rates rise by 2–3 percentage points, and overall conversion volume tripled-delivering highly competitive ROI. "We began partnering with MediaGo in 2024 to expand our acquisition channels. MediaGo's extensive media resources have significantly scaled the traffic we deliver to clients," said Leo Hauet, CEO of hipto. "This is a high-value, strategic partnership that will be pivotal to our future growth." "The success of this collaboration comes from MediaGo's AI strengths and hipto's expertise in creative, copy, and media strategy," said Leo Ye, Head of Partnerships at MediaGo. "Through continuous experimentation and open communication, we've built a highly trusted partnership." Tima Alsafi from hipto's Partnership Team added: "By combining hipto's native advertising expertise with MediaGo's premium inventory, AI-driven deep learning, and advanced analytics, we not only met client needs but also delivered high-intent leads at scale. We look forward to achieving more milestones together." These consecutive international awards mark authoritative recognition of MediaGo's technical strength and market execution in Europe. As a global intelligent advertising platform, MediaGo will continue to partner with industry leaders like hipto, leveraging SmartBid 3.0 and premium open-web traffic to deliver efficient, compliant digital marketing solutions-helping global clients overcome growth bottlenecks and achieve higher-value outcomes in complex market environments. Photo -



View original content: 01.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

