Rasheda Ali has spent much of her life protecting‭, ‬explaining‭, ‬and celebrating the lives of one of the most famous names in sporting history‭.‬

The daughter of Muhammad Ali and Khalilah Camacho Ali‭, ‬and twin sister of J Jamillah‭, ‬she is a published author‭, ‬a public speaker‭, ‬and a long-time advocate for Parkinson's awareness‭, ‬the illness that eventually claimed her father's life‭. ‬She currently serves as a patron of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson's Centre‭.‬

In Dubai‭, ‬where she was visiting with her son‭, ‬professional boxer Nico Ali Walsh‭, ‬and her husband‭, ‬Robert Walsh‭, ‬Rasheda spoke candidly to‭ ‬Khaleej Times ‬about her father‭, ‬not as a sporting icon‭, ‬but as a kind-hearted man she grew up with‭.‬‭ ‬

“Dad did a lot of things in his life‭, ‬very‭, ‬very valuable things‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“He was a kind of activist as well‭. ‬He refused to be drafted into the US military during the Vietnam War because of his moral convictions‭, ‬and changed his name from Cassius Clay and converted to Islam‭.‬”

She remembers a father who led by example while raising nine children‭. ‬“My Dad transcended boxing‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“I think he wanted to change the face of boxing‭; ‬never separated his beliefs from his actions‭.‬”

That sense of purpose‭, ‬she explained‭, ‬was present from an early age‭. ‬

“I know he was 12‭ ‬years old when he would train with his brother‭, ‬Rudy‭,‬”‭ ‬Rasheda said‭. ‬“He knew then that he wanted to make a difference‮...‬‭ ‬he was always fighting for other people‭, ‬not just himself‭.‬”

Ali's refusal to be drafted into the Vietnam War remains one of the defining moments of his life‭, ‬yet it proved to be one of the most costly chapters of his career‭, ‬too‭. ‬He was stripped of his heavyweight title‭, ‬banned from boxing for over three years‭, ‬and originally convicted of draft evasion‭.‬

“Most people would say it was career suicide‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“His handlers didn't think he was doing the right thing‮...‬‭ ‬but because Dad had strong convictions and he was passionate about his religion‭, ‬he inspired other people to do the same‭.‬”

Years after his passing‭, ‬Rasheda believes that stance still resonates‭.‬

“Dad‭, ‬taking his stance on his beliefs‭, ‬has inspired so many people‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“Not just athletes‭, ‬all human beings‭. ‬His actions are still resonating today‭.‬”

Part of that enduring power‭, ‬she believes‭, ‬came from Ali's ability to connect with people beyond boxing‭.‬

“My Dad was kind of the first self-promoter‭, ‬even before charisma-driven promoters like Don King and Bob Arum‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“He brought eyes to the sport‭ ‬-‭ ‬women‭, ‬children‭, ‬people who wouldn't normally watch boxing‭, ‬became fans‭. ‬That was his appeal‭. ‬He was also socially conscious‭. ‬He was an ambassador of peace‭. ‬He stood for something‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭. ‬“And because he didn't take the easy road‭, ‬he suffered for it‭.‬”

Being in Dubai‭, ‬watching her son take his own steps in the ring‭, ‬carried special meaning for Rasheda‭.‬

“The UAE is a very magical place‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“I know my father visited Dubai in 1970‭, ‬right before we were born‭. ‬He made some really great relationships out here‭. ‬I'm really happy to see Nico invited to fight in Dubai‭, ‬who is doing a lot for combat sports‭.‬”

Through her reflections‭, ‬Rasheda offered us something rare‭: ‬a portrait of Muhammad Ali‭, a man whose legacy continues till this day through the values he lived by and passed on‭.‬