UAE Travel Advisory: Dubai, Sharjah Airports Brace For New Year's Eve Rush

Are you travelling to and from the UAE on New Year's Eve, or in the next few days? Leave for the airport early; aim to arrive four hours before your scheduled flight.

These advisories have been issued by UAE airlines and airports for residents and tourists travelling through the Dubai and Sharjah airports on New Year Eve and in the first week of January 2026. The UAE has declared January 1 a public holiday, with January 2 designated for remote work in the public sector. Private companies will also observe January 1 as a holiday, and some have permitted remote work on December 31.

It is expected that there will be heavy traffic in Dubai due to New Year's Eve celebrations later today; hence, passengers are advised to leave early and use public transport in Dubai to reach the airport on time.

Emirates on Wednesday advised all customers of a significant travel peak in the first week of January, with high numbers of departures and arrivals expected from January 2 to 5, 2026.

“Emirates strongly recommends that customers arrive at the airport 4 hours ahead of departure, preparing for the likelihood of additional traffic on the way to the airport, busier carparks, and a bustling airport,” said the advisory.

Sharjah Airport has also advised passengers to arrive 3 hours before their scheduled departure to ensure a smooth travel experience due to the peak travel season during the New Year weekend.

The Airport also encouraged passengers flying with Air Arabia to take advantage of the city check-in service.

Here are remote check-in options for passengers and public transport options:

DIFC: Save time at the airport and check in at Emirates City Check In and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) instead. Emirates customers can avail of free parking to check in and drop off luggage up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers who check in and drop luggage at this location by January 15 will receive 2,500 Emirates Skywards Miles each. Emirates City Check-In and Travel Store is open from 8am to 12 midnight, until 15 January.

Ajman: Customers can also check in remotely at the 24-hour Emirates City Check-In Ajman, located at Ajman Central Bus Terminal, as early as 24 hours and as late as 4 hours before the flight departs .

Home check-in services: Emirates customers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. Emirates' Agents complete the quick check-in process at the customer's home, hotel, or office and take their bags on to the flight, so the customer can arrive later with just hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight, and Emirates recommends booking early to avoid disappointment. The Home Check-In service is complimentary for First Class customers and Platinum Skywards members.

Public transport: Dubai Metro provides a fast and convenient connection to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with direct access from the Red Line. Trains run frequently from early morning until late at night, offering an efficient alternative to road travel during peak traffic periods. Passengers can disembark at the dedicated Airport Terminal 3 station, which is directly linked to the terminal via walkways and escalators, making it easy to reach check-in, departures and arrivals. Customers can also leave the airport after their flight and hop on the metro home.

4 hours before flight departure: Emirates recommends arriving at the airport 4 hours before the scheduled departure of your flight, to ensure you have enough time to check in (if not done online via the Emirates app or its website already), drop off baggage, pass through Immigration and reach the boarding gate at least 1 hour before departure. Emirates encourages all passengers to preselect their seats and ensure all documents are valid for travel.

Air Arabia city check-in

Matajer Al Mussala: Travellers can drop off their bags and collect their boarding pass from 9am to 10pm. Passengers flying from Sharjah International Airport can drop baggage up to 48 hours before flight departure. A Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Al Barsha Mall: It is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Safeer Mall: It is open from 9am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays and 9am to 12.30pm /2.30pm to 10pm on Fridays.

Al Ain city check-in Morafiq: Travellers can access the service daily from 10am to 10pm. Early check-in starts 24 hours prior to flight departure. There is a fee of Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children aged 12 and under, and Dh15 for infants aged 2 and under. A handling fee is applicable.