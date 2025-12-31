Indian Railways To Redevelop 59 Stations In Odisha, 1,300 Nationwide Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways is redeveloping 59 stations in Odisha and over 1,300 stations nationwide under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with the objective of enhancing passenger facilities through upgraded infrastructure, improved accessibility, and modern amenities, according to a government press release.

The initiative follows a localised approach, supporting regional growth, tourism, and smoother mobility.

Bimalgarh Railway Station in Sundergarh district is among the 59 stations being redeveloped in Odisha under the scheme.

The station is a significant hub for both passenger movement and goods traffic. The redevelopment is expected to make the station cleaner, safer, and more passenger-friendly.

The redevelopment plan for Bimalgarh Station includes a new station building with an upgraded facade, modern entry and exit gates, and an improved circulating area. Platform shelters are being enhanced to facilitate smoother passenger movement and comfort.

Special attention is being given to accessibility for Divyangjan passengers. The station will feature Divyangjan-friendly toilets in the circulating area and on platforms, ramps, tactile pathways, Braille signage, and water booths to ensure easy access for all.

Other improvements include a new waiting hall, upgraded seating arrangements, resurfaced platforms, canopy installations, and facade enhancements. Station walls will be painted with local art and cultural themes to reflect the region's identity.

