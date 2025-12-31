The Hustle Foundation Successfully Hosts 2Nd Annual Cannonball Run For Toys For Tots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hustle Foundation proudly announces the tremendous success of its 2nd Annual Cannonball Run for Toys for Tots, held on December 13, 2025. This exhilarating event brought together car and motorcycle enthusiasts for a day of high-speed holiday giving, resulting in one of the largest toy drives in Texas.

In partnership with Texas Gun Experience, Cannonball Run, Toys for Tots, and The Refinery, the event featured a police-escorted cruise from Grapevine, TX, to Prosper, TX. Over 300 sports cars and motorcycles participated, creating a spectacular convoy that delivered an entire moving truck filled with toys to support children in need through the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Participants and attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere at The Refinery, complete with vendors, a visit from Santa Claus, and holiday activities that amplified the spirit of giving.

The event was generously sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee, Earth Motor Cars, Crazy House, and Kwik Car, whose support helped make this impactful collaboration possible.

"This event exemplifies the power of large-scale collaboration among companies and individuals to create meaningful change in our community," said Will Harris, CEO and Founder of The Hustle Foundation. "It's exactly what The Hustle Foundation stands for-bringing people together to hustle for a greater good."

"The Hustle Foundation Cannonball was a moving expression of love in action," added Kristy Kerns, Vice President of Donor Relations. "Supporting Toys for Tots reminded me that purpose is most powerful when it's shared. What we created together was never about the road. It was about hope, generosity, and the hearts we touched along the way."

"We were thrilled to partner with The Hustle Foundation on this incredible event," said Lisa H. Montgomery, Toys for Tots Representative. "The excitement and energy from the Cannonball Run brought so much holiday cheer, helping us spread joy and hope to countless children across Texas this Christmas season."

The Hustle Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and local law enforcement for their contributions, which ensured thousands of toys reached children across Texas this holiday season.

For more information about The Hustle Foundation and upcoming events, visit thehustlefoundation.

About The Hustle Foundation The Hustle Foundation is dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs through resources, mentorship, and community initiatives that foster positive impact and growth.





CONTACT: Kristy Kerns Donor Relations, The Hustle Foundation...