MP Govt Announces Major IAS Promotions 16 To Super Time Scale, 24 To Selection Grade

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) In a year-end administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department has promoted 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from the 2010 batch to the Super Time Scale (Pay Matrix Level-14, Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200), and 24 from the 2013 batch to the Selection Grade (Pay Matrix Level-13, Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900).

The orders, issued on Wednesday, will take effect from January 1, 2026, subject to the officers completing mandatory mid-career training Phase-IV, where applicable. Secretary Personnel Department has been promoted to principal secretary and will retain the same department.

The Super Time Scale promotions elevate senior bureaucrats to secretary-level roles, enhancing their responsibilities in key departments. Notable among them is Ananya Dwivedi, who continues as Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Eastern Area Power Distribution Company Limited in Jabalpur.

Kaushalendra Vikram Singh retains his position as Bhopal District Collector, with the post upgraded to Super Time Scale. Other key appointments include Tarun Rathi to Commissioner of Health Services in Bhopal, Karmveer Sharma remaining as Commissioner-cum-Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, and Bhaskar Lakshkar to Commissioner of Treasury and Accounts. Further promotions feature Abhijeet Agrawal as Excise Commissioner in Gwalior, Ashish Singh as Ujjain Division Commissioner with additional charges, and Deepak Kumar Saxena as Public Relations Commissioner.

The list extends to Basant Kurre as Additional Secretary of Skill Development to OSD-cum Director Skill Development, Suresh Kumar as Chambal Division Commissioner, Ruhi Khan has been promoted in the MSME and Industrial Policy departments, Chandrashekhar Valimbe as Secretary to the Chief Minister and Revenue Department, and Sheelendra Singh as Secretary of Urban Development and Housing. In the Selection Grade category, several district collectors have been elevated while retaining their posts, including Priyank Mishra (Dhar), Rajni Singh (Narsinghpur), Sonia Meena (Narmadapuram), Satish Kumar S (Satna), Somesh Mishra (Mandla), Sandeep GR (Sagar), Dr Girish Kumar Mishra (Rajgarh), Shivam Verma (Indore), and Raghvendra Singh (Jabalpur). Managing Directors like Amanbir Singh Bains (Energy Development Corporation), Mayank Agrawal (Public Health Services Corporation), Frank Noble A (Mineral Corporation), S Krishna Chaitanya (Metro Rail Corporation), and Anoop Kumar Singh (Western Power Distribution Company) also feature.

Additional highlights include Ms Uma Maheshwari R continuing as Additional Commissioner-cum-Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Vikas Mishra to Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Ajay Srivastava to Additional Secretary of Public Asset Management.