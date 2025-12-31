Is January 1 A Federal Holiday In The US? Are Banks And Stock Markets Open On New Year's Day 2026? Check Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) January 1, 2026, falls on a Thursday and is a federal holiday in the United States, marking the first of eleven federally recognized holidays each year. On this day, federal government offices, courts, and most federal agencies will be closed, and employees receive a paid day off.

Federal offices will resume operations on Friday (January 2, 2026). The next federal holiday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, later in the month.

Happy New Year 2026 wishes LIVE updates here Federal holiday details

According to the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM):

January 1, 2026 is a federal holiday, with employees receiving a paid day off.

Federal offices will resume operations on Friday (January 2, 2026).

The second federal holiday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, later in the month.

Banks

Most retail banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed on New Year's Day 2026.

Digital banking, mobile apps, and ATMs remain accessible.

Stock Markets

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and other major US markets will close on New Year's Day (January 1, 2026).

On December 31, 2025, NYSE will operate normal hours (9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. ET) with bond markets closing at 2 p.m.

Markets will reopen on January 2, 2026, resuming standard trading.

Earlier closures in 2025 included Thanksgiving and Christmas.

| Google Doodle today celebrates New Year 2026 in party style Postal Services

USPS will not deliver regular mail or packages on New Year's Day.

UPS and FedEx stores will be closed.

Courts and Government offices

All federal courts, including US District and Appellate courts, will be closed.

Social Security offices and most other federal agencies will not operate.

| Happy New Year 2026: Top 200+ wishes, images, GIFs to celebrate fresh beginnings