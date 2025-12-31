Is January 1 A Federal Holiday In The US? Are Banks And Stock Markets Open On New Year's Day 2026? Check Here
According to the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM):
January 1, 2026 is a federal holiday, with employees receiving a paid day off.
Federal offices will resume operations on Friday (January 2, 2026).
The second federal holiday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, later in the month.Banks
Most retail banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed on New Year's Day 2026.
Digital banking, mobile apps, and ATMs remain accessible.Stock Markets
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and other major US markets will close on New Year's Day (January 1, 2026).
On December 31, 2025, NYSE will operate normal hours (9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. ET) with bond markets closing at 2 p.m.
Markets will reopen on January 2, 2026, resuming standard trading.
Earlier closures in 2025 included Thanksgiving and Christmas.
USPS will not deliver regular mail or packages on New Year's Day.
UPS and FedEx stores will be closed.Courts and Government offices
All federal courts, including US District and Appellate courts, will be closed.
Social Security offices and most other federal agencies will not operate.
