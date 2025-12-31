Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Northern Command Reviews Troop Preparedness In Ladakh

2025-12-31 10:10:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh- Army's northern commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited forward areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of deployed troops, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited the Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh and was briefed about the security situation by the field commanders, the officials said.

“Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the operational preparedness of our valiant troops deployed in the Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh.

“With profound pride, he lauded their exemplary professionalism, steadfast resolve and selfless devotion to national security while urging all ranks to nurture this soul-stirring excellence,” Army's northern command said in a post on X.

The army commander also extended his heartfelt greetings for a bright and prosperous New Year 2026.

Kashmir Observer

