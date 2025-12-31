Army Northern Command Reviews Troop Preparedness In Ladakh
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited the Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh and was briefed about the security situation by the field commanders, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
“Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the operational preparedness of our valiant troops deployed in the Tagyarmale sector of eastern Ladakh.ADVERTISEMENT
“With profound pride, he lauded their exemplary professionalism, steadfast resolve and selfless devotion to national security while urging all ranks to nurture this soul-stirring excellence,” Army's northern command said in a post on X.
The army commander also extended his heartfelt greetings for a bright and prosperous New Year 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment