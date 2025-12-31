Chengdu Lights Up For You New Year's Eve Celebration On Jiaozi Avenue Held Successfully

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of December 31, the "Chengdu Lights Up for You" New Year's Eve event, hosted by the Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone, was held brilliantly on Jiaozi Avenue.





As night fell, Jiaozi Avenue was alive with bustling crowds, where numerous citizens and tourists gathered to welcome the arrival of the New Year. The on-site "1+6+N" super urban scene combination highlighted features such as the integration of technology and culture, and the fusion of cultural, commercial, and tourism elements. It showcased a range of exciting activities, including the Twin Towers light show, the display of citizens' wishes on the towers, interactive technology experiences, a garden fair, a marketplace, and the distribution of consumption vouchers, offering visitors an immersive cultural and tourism experience.

As a city landmark, the 218-meter-high Tianfu Twin Towers presented multiple rounds of light shows on their massive 52,000 m 2 screen. Synchronized with the lights of the Jiaozi Ring and the buildings along both sides of the Jiaozi Avenue, they delivered a 360-degree immersive themed light show that integrated sound, light, and visual effects, illuminating the city's collective hopes for bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming the new.

Amidst the constantly changing music, lights, and rhythms, over 600 citizens' wishes collected in advance were displayed across the giant screens of the Tianfu Twin Towers. "Wish Ambassadors", including figures like "Nezha" and "Taiyi Zhenren," along with enterprise representatives, public delegates, and cultural workers, added momentum to these wishes. This showcased the enterprising spirit of the city's strivers and the boundless hopes for the future held by every individual in Chengdu.

"5, 4, 3, 2, 1!" At the much-anticipated moment of the New Year countdown, dazzling digital fireworks burst across the facades of the Tianfu Twin Towers. Immediately following, a "Red Envelope Rain" animation showered blessings over the entire city. At the same time, tens of thousands of citizens on-site sang in unison the song "Chengdu". The familiar melody intertwined with the brilliant lights, welcoming the first moment of 2026 with warmth and emotion.

That evening, amid the festive New Year atmosphere, the "Chengdu Love" art installation on the Jiaozi Ring complemented the city's nightscape. Accompanied by violin music, couples held simple yet heartwarming marriage certification ceremonies there, stepping hand in hand into a new chapter of their lives.

At the "Chengdu Premium Products" launch exhibition, offerings like the nation's first groundbreaking emotional companion humanoid robot, new personal smart fitness spaces, and a professional drone soccer demonstration match were full of technological appeal, attracting many citizens and tourists to experience them firsthand. In the New Year garden fair exhibition area, top Chengdu scenic IPs such as the night cruise on the Jinjiang River with traditional black-awning boats offered engaging performances and interactive experiences. The Jiaozi Market featured a variety of local delicacies, allowing citizens to enjoy a one-stop culinary journey. On New Year's Eve, over 1,000 brand merchants, both online and offline, issued three rounds of consumption vouchers totaling 1 million yuan. Thus, a beautiful and happy new year began amidst dazzling and colorful celebrations.

