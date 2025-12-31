403
Belgium Calls on Israel to Remove Restrictions on Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Wednesday urged Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territories, stressing that relief efforts should never be "conditional or politicized."
Prevot sharply criticized Israel’s plans to block international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) from operating in Gaza, citing the International Court of Justice’s assertion that Israel has an unconditional duty under international humanitarian law to ensure unhindered aid delivery to civilians.
"Professional humanitarian actors like UNRWA and INGOs funded by Belgium comply with the highest standards of transparency, impartiality and independence," he said on US social media platform X, calling on Israel to engage with all humanitarian actors "in good faith, based on clear and non-politicized criteria, to maximize the delivery of aid in Palestine."
"I urge the Government of Israel to remove all humanitarian access constraints, and to honour the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," Prevot added.
Although a ceasefire took effect in October, Israel continues to keep Gaza’s crossings largely closed, blocking mobile homes and reconstruction materials, aggravating the humanitarian crisis that affects more than 2 million people.
Palestinian officials report that at least 414 residents of Gaza have died since the ceasefire went into effect.
