403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi expresses worry over Ukraine’s attack on Putin’s residency
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concern following reports of a failed Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence, as stated by reports.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev launched 91 long-range strike drones targeting Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region on the night of December 28–29. All of the drones were intercepted, with no casualties or material damage reported.
“Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” Modi posted on X on Tuesday in English and Russian. “Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.”
Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged both sides to “avoid further escalation” following the incident, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “reported targeting” of Putin’s residence. “Pakistan expresses its solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, and with the government and people of Russia,” Sharif said on X.
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov noted that during a phone call with Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was “shocked by this news and expressed outrage, stating that he could not have imagined such crazy actions on the part of Kiev.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has denied responsibility, asserting that Moscow is using the incident as a pretext to undermine the “progress” achieved in US-mediated peace talks and to justify potential attacks on government offices in Kiev.
In his post on X, Modi emphasized the importance of continuing the US-mediated peace process. “We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,” he said.
India has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine while refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia. Modi visited both Moscow and Kiev earlier in 2024.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev launched 91 long-range strike drones targeting Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region on the night of December 28–29. All of the drones were intercepted, with no casualties or material damage reported.
“Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” Modi posted on X on Tuesday in English and Russian. “Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.”
Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged both sides to “avoid further escalation” following the incident, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “reported targeting” of Putin’s residence. “Pakistan expresses its solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, and with the government and people of Russia,” Sharif said on X.
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov noted that during a phone call with Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was “shocked by this news and expressed outrage, stating that he could not have imagined such crazy actions on the part of Kiev.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has denied responsibility, asserting that Moscow is using the incident as a pretext to undermine the “progress” achieved in US-mediated peace talks and to justify potential attacks on government offices in Kiev.
In his post on X, Modi emphasized the importance of continuing the US-mediated peace process. “We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,” he said.
India has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine while refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia. Modi visited both Moscow and Kiev earlier in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment