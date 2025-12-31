403
Lithuania revises security strategy amid potential threats from Russia
(MENAFN) Lithuania is in the process of revising its national security strategy, with particular attention given to potential risks linked to Russia, according to reports released on Wednesday.
The updated document reportedly describes the situation as an existential challenge, warning that Russia could gain the capacity to launch military action against NATO by the end of the decade.
It stresses the importance of preparing both state institutions and society for the possibility of wartime conditions.
“Looking toward 2030, the probability of a military conflict has the potential to increase,” said Karolis Aleksa, the country’s vice defense minister.
The strategy outlines Lithuania’s main defense priorities, placing emphasis on armed national defense, the establishment of a full military division, and stronger overall resilience. It also highlights the role of deterrence through allied support, with particular focus on the continued presence of US forces in the region.
Aleksa said the revised strategy clearly defines the US military presence as a central pillar of Lithuania’s security, despite calls from Washington for European countries to assume greater responsibility for their own defense.
Lithuania, a former Soviet republic with a population of around three million, borders Russia, which has a population exceeding 143 million. The stark imbalance, combined with recent geopolitical developments, has heightened security anxieties.
Concerns among countries neighboring Russia—especially smaller states—have grown since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022, nearly four years ago, prompting renewed efforts to reassess national defense and preparedness strategies.
