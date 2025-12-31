403
Turkey pledges zero tolerance for threats in its maritime waters
(MENAFN) Türkiye will not accept intimidation, unlawful acts, or hostile moves targeting its maritime zones, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, reaffirming Ankara’s determination to defend its maritime rights. Stressing that the country will not give ground to pressure or illegal actions in what it calls its maritime “blue homeland,” he warned that such behavior will not be tolerated.
In a New Year address shared through official channels, Erdogan said authorities are carefully tracking escalating provocations and risks aimed at Türkiye’s interests and the rights of the Turkish Cypriot community in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to statements released with the message.
Marking the arrival of the new year, the president expressed hopes for prosperity for the nation and humanity at large. He honored members of the security forces and military who lost their lives combating terrorism, organized crime, and other dangers to the state, while also thanking veterans for their sacrifices in safeguarding the peace and safety of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens.
Reflecting on developments over the past year, Erdogan said the country experienced major changes domestically and internationally. He noted: “Despite the growing environment of war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye is confidently continuing its blessed journey under the management of trustworthy and capable officials.”
Turning to the economy, he said current policies are delivering encouraging outcomes. Inflation is easing, central bank reserves are improving, and sectors such as production, investment, employment, and exports are gaining strength. Emphasizing growth across multiple industries, he said: “We are breaking records in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry.” He added that a large-scale social housing initiative involving 500,000 units is expected to help lower-income families own homes and reduce pressure on housing and rental markets.
Erdogan also said the government plans to reinforce recent economic progress through reforms, gradually rolling out the Century of Türkiye Reform Program with parliamentary backing.
Addressing post-disaster recovery, he described the restoration following the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes—referred to as the “disaster of the century”—as the administration’s foremost priority. He said damaged cities have seen their infrastructure, public areas, and cultural character rebuilt. Recalling that keys to the 455,000th housing unit were handed over in Hatay on Dec. 27, he voiced hope that the new homes and workplaces would bring relief and stability to survivors.
The president expressed appreciation to workers, institutions, and donors involved in reconstruction, and called on critics to visit affected regions to witness the progress themselves. He reiterated that the government will stand by its commitments and continue delivering on its promises.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will not abandon its own citizens or others who look to it for support. He said: “The reflections of our politics, centered on rights, justice and conscience, are visible across our region, especially in Syria and Gaza.”
He noted that neighboring Syria has seen rapid recovery following the December 2024 revolution, with swift advances toward political stability. As conditions improve, voluntary returns have increased, he said, adding: “As peace becomes more firmly established in Syria, voluntary returns have increased.” Over the past year, he noted, around 600,000 Syrians have gone back to their homeland from Türkiye, where millions had taken refuge during the prolonged conflict.
Expressing optimism about Syria’s future, Erdogan said: “We believe that a strong Syria, having secured its political unity and territorial integrity, will make exceptional contributions both to its surroundings and to the world.” He reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Syria’s new administration to help ensure nationwide security and stability without ethnic or sectarian discrimination, including among Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Sunnis, Shiites, and Alawites.
The president said Türkiye will continue pressing for accountability over the deaths of 71,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children. Referring to the truce, he said: “The (Oct. 10) ceasefire in Gaza, achieved with our contributions, is still holding thanks to the restraint of our Gazan brothers and sisters despite all of Israel’s violations.”
He added that Ankara is intensifying efforts to halt Israeli attacks, accelerate humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and pave the way for reconstruction. Erdogan also said Türkiye is maintaining diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, now nearing its fifth year, through a fair and lasting peace.
Erdogan said major milestones have been reached in the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, describing it as a process that will open a new chapter for both the country and the wider region. He said the governing alliance has taken a constructive, solution-focused approach, sparing no effort to ensure success.
“Our National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will, God willing, soon finalize its concluding report, which we believe will give new momentum to the process,” he said, cautioning that the initiative—aimed at resolving a decades-old challenge—must not be derailed by short-term political calculations.
Looking back on 23 years in power, Erdogan said his party has served all 86 million citizens with dedication to the nation and homeland, pledging to continue working for prosperity, peace, and social well-being. He added that in 2026 the government will prioritize concrete action and measurable outcomes over rhetoric, with a focus on projects and investments.
Concluding his message, the president thanked supporters of the Century of Türkiye vision and extended his New Year wishes to Türkiye, its people, the surrounding region, and all humanity.
