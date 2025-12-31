Pepsi Unveils Cricket Gear-Dispensing Billboards For Girls

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) South Asia and the Gulf have seen a growing interest in aspiring female cricketers joining the world of sports. However, this is more in the form of informal play rather than in a professional set up due to limited access to the cricket kits: bat, ball, and stumps/bails, plus crucial protective gears like helmets, pads, and gloves.

In Pakistan, the journey of a female cricketer is marked by borrowing cricket equipment from male members of the family. The equipment is specifically made for men and therefore heavier than needed and awkward to handle for girls. The result? The drop in confidence due to the gear that does not fit right, and resultantly, hesitation and weak performance.

In the case of the UAE, for instance, a spike in female participation can be credited to educational institutions offering evening cricket initiatives at shared community grounds. But the access to requisite equipment was still an obstacle.

Pepsi, in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board, launched a flagship campaign:It's Your Turn Now) to address the gap. Billboards were transformed intowhich had all the requisite sporting gear, designed for females.

The initiative piloted in Pakistan and the Playboards are seen in schools and cricket grounds from where girls could grab whatever was needed to improve their game. The gear is accessible, free of cost, does not require any pre-registration, and can be returned after the use for the next girl to benefit.

The trailblazer innovation has been strengthening the involvement of girls in cricket and bolstering inclusivity and community spirit. The concept of repurposing advertising spaces has been a game changer, and will go a long way in changing how sports-related campaigns are perceived worldwide.

, explains that the intention was to make the sport feel immediately playable:“Cricket is part of everyday life here, but access has not always kept pace with interest. This initiative is about helping young women play now, not at some later stage.”

As the program has been introduced in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board, alongside Playboards, these custom cricketing kits have also been provided to emerging women's teams to support training and development from entry level onwards.

, Pakistan Cricket Board, noted that progress often begins with something basic,“When the equipment fits, girls train longer and play with more confidence. Access is where development really starts.”

As conversations around women's participation in sport continue across countries, including the UAE, initiatives that focus on early, practical access highlight how many cricket journeys begin not in stadiums but on shared grounds, with the right tools within reach.