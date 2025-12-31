403
Poland Reports About 30,000 Illegal Entry Attempts This Year
(MENAFN) Poland's Border Guard revealed Wednesday that authorities intercepted approximately 30,000 unauthorized border crossing attempts from Belarus throughout 2025.
The figures represent a marginal decline from 2024, when enforcement personnel documented more than 30,400 illegal entry incidents along the Polish-Belarusian frontier, according to a broadcaster.
Officials attribute the reduction to expanded enforcement measures, including a widened exclusion perimeter along the boundary and restricted asylum processing for most migrants attempting entry into Polish territory, the Border Guard stated.
Between March and December 2025, authorities rejected over 240 international protection requests, enforcement data shows.
Poland has confronted a persistent migration crisis on its Belarusian border since 2021, with Warsaw characterizing the influx as orchestrated aggression rather than organic population movement.
Polish officials have publicly accused Belarus and Russia of weaponizing irregular migration pathways as a "hybrid war" tactic designed to undermine stability across NATO's eastern perimeter.
The allegations suggest Minsk and Moscow are deliberately channeling migrants toward EU borders to create security and humanitarian pressures on alliance member states, though both nations have denied coordinating such operations.
The border situation continues as European security concerns intensify amid broader geopolitical tensions in the region.
