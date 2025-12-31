Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poland Reports About 30,000 Illegal Entry Attempts This Year

Poland Reports About 30,000 Illegal Entry Attempts This Year


2025-12-31 06:30:54
(MENAFN) Poland's Border Guard revealed Wednesday that authorities intercepted approximately 30,000 unauthorized border crossing attempts from Belarus throughout 2025.

The figures represent a marginal decline from 2024, when enforcement personnel documented more than 30,400 illegal entry incidents along the Polish-Belarusian frontier, according to a broadcaster.

Officials attribute the reduction to expanded enforcement measures, including a widened exclusion perimeter along the boundary and restricted asylum processing for most migrants attempting entry into Polish territory, the Border Guard stated.

Between March and December 2025, authorities rejected over 240 international protection requests, enforcement data shows.

Poland has confronted a persistent migration crisis on its Belarusian border since 2021, with Warsaw characterizing the influx as orchestrated aggression rather than organic population movement.

Polish officials have publicly accused Belarus and Russia of weaponizing irregular migration pathways as a "hybrid war" tactic designed to undermine stability across NATO's eastern perimeter.

The allegations suggest Minsk and Moscow are deliberately channeling migrants toward EU borders to create security and humanitarian pressures on alliance member states, though both nations have denied coordinating such operations.

The border situation continues as European security concerns intensify amid broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

MENAFN31122025000045017169ID1110542740



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search