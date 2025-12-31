403
Lithuania Overhauls Its National Security Strategy
(MENAFN) Lithuania is overhauling its national security framework in response to mounting threats from Russia, a public broadcaster reported Wednesday.
The refreshed strategy sounds an alarm about existential dangers, warning that Russia may possess the capability to initiate conflict against NATO before the decade ends. Officials emphasize the imperative of preparing state institutions and the public for wartime conditions.
"Looking toward 2030, the probability of a military conflict has the potential to increase," warned Karolis Aleksa, vice defense minister of the small Baltic nation, which borders Russia.
Lithuania's strategic blueprint centers on three critical defense priorities: military readiness, establishing a dedicated military division, and enhancing national resilience. The framework places significant weight on allied deterrence mechanisms, especially the deployment of U.S. military personnel throughout the region.
Aleksa clarified that American military presence forms an essential pillar of Lithuanian security architecture, despite Washington's recent push for European allies to shoulder greater responsibility for their own defense posture.
The demographic contrast is striking: Lithuania, once part of the Soviet Union, maintains an estimated population of 3 million—dwarfed by Russia's population exceeding 143 million.
Nations along Russia's borders, particularly smaller states, have experienced heightened security anxieties since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a conflict now nearing the four-year mark.
