Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Man Killed By Colleague In Bangladesh

Bajendra Biswas, a 40-year-old Hindu resident of Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, was fatally shot by a colleague in a shocking incident that has drawn widespread attention and concern. Biswas served with the Bangladesh Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs that provides security in industrial and public settings. His death on Monday evening has raised questions about workplace safety and broader issues facing religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Beyond the circumstances of his death, Bajendra Biswas was described by local sources as a working professional and family man, whose role in the Ansar force involved maintaining security and order at industrial facilities.

On the night of the incident, Biswas was at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory, where he was reportedly sitting and talking with 22-year-old Noman Mia, another Ansar member. According to police reports, Mia suddenly produced a firearm, asked Biswas“Shall I shoot?”, and then fired at him. Biswas was hit in the thigh and rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Mia fled but was arrested shortly after. An official investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

Biswas's death comes amid a series of violent events targeting Hindu individuals in Bangladesh over the past fortnight, including the lynchings of Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal under controversial circumstances. These incidents have triggered national and international concern over the safety of religious minorities in the country.

Human rights advocates have condemned the killing, calling for stronger protections for minority communities. Officials in Dhaka have described the incident as an isolated criminal act, insisting it should not be viewed as systematic persecution; however, critics say that repeated attacks indicate deeper social and legal challenges.

Bajendra Biswas is remembered by family and community members as a dedicated worker and security personnel whose life was cut short in a brutal and unsettling act of violence. His tragic death continues to spark debate on minority rights and justice in Bangladesh.