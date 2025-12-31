403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia provides no proof of drone attack on Putin’s residence— Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday that Russia has provided no credible evidence supporting claims of a Ukrainian drone strike on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region.
“Almost a day passed, and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged 'attack on Putin’s residence.' And they won’t because there’s none. No such attack happened,” Sybiha said on Telegram.
He expressed disappointment over statements from countries including the UAE, India, and Pakistan, which raised concerns about the alleged incident. Sybiha noted that these nations “failed to issue any official statements when a real Russian missile struck the real Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025.”
“Russia has a long record of false claims—it’s their signature tactic,” he added, referencing Moscow’s pre-2022 assertions that it would not enter Ukraine. Sybiha warned that responding to “unverified claims” only fuels disinformation and “undermines the constructive peace process that has been advancing lately.”
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the event as confirmation of the “terrorist nature” of Kyiv’s administration and called on Western powers to question the regime they are “striving to protect.” He stated that “without the cessation of this criminal policy, negotiations aimed at achieving a reliable and durable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will not succeed.”
The dispute comes as international mediators, including US President Donald Trump, continue efforts to facilitate a ceasefire. Trump reportedly raised concerns over the alleged attack in a call with President Vladimir Putin but later acknowledged that the strike may “not have taken place.”
President Zelenskyy denied the allegations, saying the accusations are intended to “undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts” with Trump’s team and “justify additional attacks against Ukraine.”
“Almost a day passed, and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged 'attack on Putin’s residence.' And they won’t because there’s none. No such attack happened,” Sybiha said on Telegram.
He expressed disappointment over statements from countries including the UAE, India, and Pakistan, which raised concerns about the alleged incident. Sybiha noted that these nations “failed to issue any official statements when a real Russian missile struck the real Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025.”
“Russia has a long record of false claims—it’s their signature tactic,” he added, referencing Moscow’s pre-2022 assertions that it would not enter Ukraine. Sybiha warned that responding to “unverified claims” only fuels disinformation and “undermines the constructive peace process that has been advancing lately.”
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the event as confirmation of the “terrorist nature” of Kyiv’s administration and called on Western powers to question the regime they are “striving to protect.” He stated that “without the cessation of this criminal policy, negotiations aimed at achieving a reliable and durable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will not succeed.”
The dispute comes as international mediators, including US President Donald Trump, continue efforts to facilitate a ceasefire. Trump reportedly raised concerns over the alleged attack in a call with President Vladimir Putin but later acknowledged that the strike may “not have taken place.”
President Zelenskyy denied the allegations, saying the accusations are intended to “undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts” with Trump’s team and “justify additional attacks against Ukraine.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment