Mexico imposes new import tariffs on non-free-trade countries
(MENAFN) Mexico has formalized a series of import tariffs targeting countries with which it has no free trade agreement, including China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia. The tariffs, which can reach up to 35%, take effect on January 1, the Ministry of Economy announced Tuesday.
The decree updates duties on 1,463 product lines across multiple industries, including automotive, textiles, apparel, steel, plastics, household appliances, aluminum, toys, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, motorcycles, and glass.
The government said the tariffs aim to protect roughly 350,000 jobs in sensitive sectors and support a “sovereign, sustainable and inclusive reindustrialization” of Mexico’s strategic industries. By increasing national content in production chains by 15%, the policy seeks to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce reliance on imports, create 1.5 million jobs, and raise investment to up to 28% of GDP.
While Mexican authorities insist the tariffs are not directed at any specific country, China has criticized the move. On December 11, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the tariffs as unilateral and protectionist, calling for dialogue to resolve the issue.
