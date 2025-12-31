403
Thailand repatriates eighteen Cambodian soldiers
(MENAFN) Thailand on Wednesday repatriated 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained since July, officials confirmed. The release comes after both countries declared a ceasefire on Saturday, ending 20 days of border clashes that left at least 99 people dead, including civilians.
The Thai Foreign Ministry stated that the soldiers were returned to Cambodia in line with the ceasefire agreement. Cambodian state media, Agence Kampuchea Presse, also confirmed the soldiers’ release after 155 days in custody. Under the terms of the ceasefire, the soldiers were to be returned if the truce remained fully intact for an initial 72-hour period.
