2026 Stickers, Animated Reactions: Whatsapp Unveils Festive Features For New Year

Have you received any New Year greetings on WhatsApp yet? As people around the world ring in a new year, the popular messaging app once again plays a central role in helping friends and families stay connected, sharing wishes, messages and moments across borders.

To add to the new year fun worldwide, WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a few festive touches through the holiday. "We're grateful to be part of how you connect with the people you love-privately, and securely," the platform said in a blogpost.

Among the new features, celebrators of the new year will have the chance to use a sticker pack that is especially curated for the year 2026.

Those who use WhatsApp video calls will also be able to use new effects. All they have to do is tap the effects icon during a video call to add fireworks, confetti, and star animations that light up the screen as they celebrate.

The confetti emoji that some users pick to react to messages will be animated during the holidays.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is bringing animated stickers to the status section. "Use a special 2026 layout with an animated sticker to help you ring in the New Year," it advised users.

To help those who use WhatsApp chat to organise group events, the app shared a few tips such as:



Create an event, pin in to the chat to keep it top of mind, collect RSVPs, and keep everyone in the loop.

Use polls to pick food, drinks, and activities.

Share live location to help friends find their way to the party and to let you know they've gotten home safely. Send video and voice notes to capture and share authentic moments as they happen with friends who can't attend so they'll be sure to be there with you next year.