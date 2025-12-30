BRTV's Popular Theory TV Show“Path Of Wisdom: Exploring Xi Jinping's Bookshelf” Season 3 Vividly Conveys The Essence Of Outstanding Chinese And Foreign Classics

MENAFN - GetNews) Jointly guided by the National Radio and Television Administration and the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, BRTV presents the popular theory TV Show "Path of Wisdom: Exploring Xi jinping's Bookshelf" (Season 3). Taking the books read by General Secretary Xi Jinping as a thread, the program vividly expounds on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, promoting the Party's innovative theories to reach ordinary people.

Since its first and second seasons aired, the program has won widespread acclaim from audiences at home and abroad for its insightful yet accessible interpretations, sincere and moving narratives, and cross-cultural intellectual dialogues. Building on the high quality, international perspective, and popular appeal of the first two seasons, the third season further upgrades its content system and presentation format, and continues to create a high-quality theoretical program that combines intellectual depth, emotional resonance, and broad-reaching impact.

The third season focuses on three major categories: Marxist classics, outstanding traditional Chinese cultural texts, and renowned foreign literary works. It thoughtfully selects six key texts that General Secretary Xi Jinping has deeply studied and frequently quoted: "Theses on Feuerbach", "On Protracted War", "The Book of Songs", "Journey to the West", "War and Peace", and "The Old Man and the Sea". Through these works, the program vividly explains Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. For example, it delves into the profound implications of the concept of practice from "Theses on Feuerbach"; draws on systematic thinking and strategic resolve from "On Protracted War"; highlights the governance principle of "putting the people first" through well-known verses from "The Book of Songs"; understands the "Four Great Spirits" of the Chinese nation via the stories in "Journey to the West"; interprets the major-country diplomacy philosophy of "embracing the world" through "War and Peace"; and resonates the "never give up" spirit from "The Old Man and the Sea" with the contemporary Chinese character of confidence and self-reliance. While maintaining the program's core theoretical depth and international vision, this season has become more relatable and closer to everyday life. For instance, one episode explores how Friedrich Engels, despite suffering from laryngeal cancer, worked day and night to compile "Theses on Feuerbach" - just over a thousand words in 11 theses - from Marx's voluminous manuscripts, profoundly illustrating "the greatest friendship in human history". In the episode on "The Old Man and the Sea," Guo Wangang, a descendant of the team "the Six Old Men", was invited to share his story of taking up his father's shovel and spending over four decades transforming the Babusha Forest Farm on the southern edge of the Tengger Desert into a thriving green landscape.

This season gathers over twenty authoritative experts and cultural scholars from China and abroad. It specially invited Li Junru, former Vice President of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, to serve as the chief consultant. The program also features Professor Wang Xuebin from the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), Professor Wang Xiangming from Renmin University of China, Professor Wang Dong from Peking University, and Feng Yuanzheng, President of the Beijing People's Art Theatre, alongside renowned scholars from the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Belgium, Argentina, and other countries. The guests engage in dialogue from multilingual and cross-cultural perspectives, highlighting the contemporary theme of mutual learning among civilizations and the shared beauty of diverse civilizations through intellectual exchange.

The third season of the program has undergone innovative upgrades across five dimensions: segment design, stage art presentation, interactive engagement, technology application, and integrated media dissemination. Through ceremonial and artistic expression, it enhances the immersive experience and universality, thereby boosting the dissemination of theoretical content. For example, in the episode featuring "Journey to the West," Wang Yabin, director of the new dance drama "Journey to the West", was invited to interpret classic stories from the book through live dance movements, showcasing the preservation and innovation of traditional Chinese culture. In the episode on "War and Peace", musician Shu Nan and musical actor Hu Junming were invited to perform captivating musical excerpts on stage, enabling the audience to gain a deeper understanding of the book's essence.

"Path of Wisdom: Exploring Xi jinping's Bookshelf" (Season 3) will air during the evening slot on BRTV starting December 23. Using books as a medium and culture as a vessel for ideas, the program aims to deliver an intellectual and visual feast that integrates depth of thought, compelling storytelling, and an international perspective for audiences at home and abroad.