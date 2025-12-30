Gujarat CM, Ministers Watch Musical Multimedia Show 'Namotsav' Based On PM Modi's Life

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Ahmedabad witnessed a grand cultural spectacle as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with cabinet ministers and members of the state government, watched the mega musical multimedia show 'Namotsav', based on the life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The programme, organised to take Prime Minister Modi's life, ideology, work culture and unwavering commitment to nation-building to the masses, was held at Sanskardham in Ghuma, Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister watched the show with keen interest, accompanied by cabinet ministers Kanubhai Desai, Jitu Vaghani, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Naresh Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Pradyuman Vaja and other members of the state cabinet.

The visually rich production featured around 150 artists and presented Prime Minister Modi's journey from his childhood to his role in nation-building through an effective blend of music, dance, theatre and modern multimedia technology.

The show highlighted key values such as patriotism, service, determination, cultural ethos and development in an engaging and inspirational manner.

Through 'Namotsav', the message of drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's life and working selflessly in the interest of the nation was powerfully conveyed.

Renowned artist Sairam Dave, along with a large ensemble of performers, enthralled the audience with their artistic performances. Sanskar Dham Chairman R.K. Shah welcomed the dignitaries and guests on the occasion.

During the programme, those present also took a pledge to promote indigenous products. State ministers Manishaben Vakil, Rameshbhai Katara, Pravinbhai Mali, Jayrambhai Gamit, Kamleshbhai Patel, Swaroopji Thakor, P.C. Baranda, Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla, former ministers, noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Secretary to the Government of India (Information and Broadcasting) Sanjay Jaju, Ajaybhai Patel and a large number of citizens were present and watched the programme with keen interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life in Gujarat is marked by a long and transformative journey of public service, leadership and governance, beginning with his deep association with the state as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, a period during which Gujarat witnessed major strides in infrastructure, industrial growth, power reforms and social sector initiatives.

His tenure was defined by a strong emphasis on development-led governance, administrative efficiency, grassroots outreach and disaster management, notably in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake, shaping his image as a decisive leader and laying the foundation for his rise to national leadership as Prime Minister of India.