Bitcoin Dip Buyers Curb Selling Spot Volumes Wavering, Futures Weak

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's latest price action highlighted ongoing selling pressure tied to exchange-traded product (ETF) flows, even as supportive buying appeared at key levels. A string of large outflows continued to weigh on the market, following last week's $1.42 billion withdrawal and the prior week's $1.26 billion redemption. Despite the persistent pressures, traders reported spot-buying activity near a crucial support level, helping to defend around $70,000 as the market tried to avoid a deeper pullback.

In the backdrop, the dynamics of ETF outflows, futures exposure, and on-chain signals painted a mixed picture. While the immediate price action reflected continued liquidity drain from ETF redemptions, fresh spot demand and strategic positioning in futures markets created pockets of resilience. Cointelegraph 's observation of spot-market activity indicated that demand resurfaced at or just above the $70,000 mark, offering a floor even as the broader downtrend persisted in other timeframes. Spot-volume patterns noted earlier by Cointelegraph.

ETF selling continued to dominate near-term price action, with back-to-back weekly redemptions contributing to volatility and subdued upside momentum. Spot-buying activity helped defend the $70,000 support zone, indicating persistent demand beneath a psychological and technical floor. Open interest remains skewed toward higher strike levels, with roughly $300 million concentrated in the $73,000–$74,000 range, where traders opened new leveraged longs. The order-book landscape showed modest bid-side strength, implying traders view dips below $75,000 as buying opportunities rather than reasons to abandon risk they've accumulated.

Key takeawaysETF outflows versus spot demand: reading the market mood

Market technicians and observers have been parsing the tug-of-war between ETF-related liquidity drains and real-money demand nudging Bitcoin higher on intraday timeframes. The outflows exert immediate downward pressure on price when liquidity exits, yet on-chain and spot-market signals suggest a more nuanced balance. In recent days, the surge in ETF redemptions has coincided with inflows on Coinbase and notable futures liquidations, illustrating how the selling pressure can be absorbed by a combination of long-positioned longs and recovered spot demand.

Beyond simply tracking price, analysts are paying close attention to the persistence of spot-volume support and how it aligns with futures exposure. The latest data point from spot markets indicates that buyers have been stepping in at or near key levels, helping to create a temporary floor. This dynamic matters because sustained spot demand at critical price points can reduce downside risk and reduce the velocity of further declines, even if ETF-driven liquidity remains a constant headwind.

Market microstructure: what the order books and open interest reveal

Several microstructure signals suggest that the market is attempting to price in continued volatility while not ceding all ground to the bears. An open-interest heatmap showed approximately $300 million of open interest concentrated in the yellow band around $73,000 to $74,000, consistent with a cohort of traders adding leveraged long exposure at higher prices. This pattern points to a belief among some market participants that Bitcoin could stage a relief rally from elevated levels, even if overall momentum remains uncertain.

On the order-book side, Hyblock's analysis of the bid-ask ratio-calibrated at a 10% aggregate depth-turned modestly positive. In practical terms, the indicator moving above zero signals a tilt toward buyers in the immediate order book, with a tendency for demand to step in when prices dip toward the mid-to-high $70,000s. The ratio's movement suggests, at least in the short term, that traders see prices below roughly $75,000 as discounted-creating a mechanism for price support through selective buying and risk-taking by traders with longer time horizons.

Although the combination of ETF outflows, Coinbase inflows, and occasional futures liquidations has created intermittent selling pressure, the reported data also show that spot-buying and long-position accumulation have been sufficient to prevent a rapid downside acceleration. In practical terms, the market is absorbing selling with a floor being formed around the $70,000–$75,000 band, but there is not yet a clear pivot point signaling a sustained reversal in the broader trend.

What could shift momentum next

Looking ahead, analysts say a few narrative catalysts would be needed to unlock a larger repricing of spot and futures positions. Among them are renewed optimism around macro-political developments that could lower risk premia, tangible spot ETF inflows that strengthen demand in the physical market, or a softening in macro indicators such as crude oil prices that could reframe risk appetite across asset classes. A potential White House statement on strategic considerations for a Bitcoin reserve, while speculative, would also feed into the broader discussion about the role of digital assets in national-level policy frameworks.

These factors matter because they would either validate the current repricing dynamics that support spot demand or catalyze a broader shift in momentum that could push liquidity seeking across exchanges and products. For traders, the key takeaway is to watch how quickly new narratives translate into tangible order-flow shifts-whether as stronger spot buying at lower levels or larger-scale futures positioning that could propel a more decisive move in either direction.

In the longer view, the market remains sensitive to developments in ETF product approvals, regulatory guidance, and the evolving relationship between on-chain activity and centralized venues. While the near-term thread points to a cautious, mixed landscape, the underlying question for investors is whether the current floor can outlast the selling pressure long enough to establish a more durable base for a new rally.

Readers should keep an eye on fresh market catalysts, especially any progress on the narrative themes discussed above, as well as continued spot-volume patterns and open-interest movements that could signal a shift in momentum in the days ahead.

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